Any Driven Monday: Sky Sports F1 announces new show and addition of Naomi Schiff as race analyst

Any Driven Monday will be a 60-minute live show streamed on Mondays at 6pm

As fans across the world prepare for the most anticipated Formula 1 season in recent history, Sky Sports has announced the launch of a brand new show and the arrival of Naomi Schiff as an analyst.

Any Driven Monday will be a 60-minute live show streamed on Mondays after race weekends at 6pm on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel and will be fans' go-to for all things racing, bringing the best action, analysis, interviews and debate across not only F1, but F2, F3 and IndyCar series. Schiff will also join the presentation team at races, beginning in Bahrain.

Co-hosted by racing driver Schiff and Matt Baker from Sky Sports Studios in London, contributors will join the two newest members of the Sky Sports F1 team from across the world. Guests will include stars of F1 and other categories as well as influential voices and celebrity fans of the sport.

Naomi Schiff is joining the Sky Sports F1 team for the 2022 season

Schiff is a Rwandan-Belgian professional racing and stunt driver. Fresh from presenting the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team car launch alongside Natalie Pinkham, she joins the Sky Sports F1 team for the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old is currently the W Series' Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador and reserve driver who started karting at the age of 11. Since then, she has raced in prototype, GT and single seater cars, winning the 2014 Clip Cup Asia Championship title, the 2018 KTM GT4 X-Bow Battle Championship title and taking second place in the 2018 ADAC Zurich 24 Hours Nurburgring.

Billy McGinty, Director of Sky Sports F1, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Naomi to our Sky Sports F1 team. I've watched Naomi's career with interest, I'm excited she'll be contributing to our coverage and co-hosting our new YouTube show Any Driven Monday.

"Every year we strive to push the boundaries of broadcasting, whether that's technology and innovation or multi-dimensional storytelling and this year will be no exception.

"We are seeing growth in motorsport fans year on year and it's our role as the exclusive home of Formula 1 to continue to challenge ourselves and deliver the best coverage for our audiences.

"2021 was an exceptional season for the sport and we look forward to more excitement and drama in 2022."

Any Driven Monday will be the essential go-to for all the biggest reaction and talking points from the past weekend's racing.

