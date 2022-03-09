Nikita Mazepin: Haas exploring potential for Kevin Magnussen to replace Russian driver

Kevin Magnussen could replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas ahead of the new F1 season

Haas are exploring the possibility of former driver Kevin Magnussen replacing Nikita Mazepin ahead of the new F1 season.

US-owned team Haas had been under immense pressure to act on Mazepin's future following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with sport around the world cutting ties with the country.

While the FIA, F1's governing body, had stated that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete in their events under a neutral flag, Haas now appear likely to replace Mazepin with Danish driver Magnussen to race alongside German Mick Schumacher when the season starts in Bahrain on March 20 - live on Sky Sports.

Mazepin's billionaire father looks to reclaim sponsorship money from Haas

Meanwhile, Dmitry Mazepin, whose company Uralkali are one of the world's largest potash producers (mined and manufactured salts that contain potassium in water-soluble form) is seeking an immediate reimbursement by Haas.

In a statement, the company said: "Uralkali has been for many years contributing considerably towards global food security and providing significant assistance to a whole range of sports associations, organisations and events both in Russia and abroad. The company views the team's decision as unreasonable and believes that sports should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors.

Given the above, Uralkali intends to protect its interests in line with applicable legal procedures and reserves its rights to initiate judicial proceedings, claim damages and seek repayment of the significant amounts Uralkali had paid for the 2022 Formula One season.

"As most of the sponsorship funding for the 2022 season has already been transferred to Haas and given that the team terminated the sponsorship agreement before the first race of the 2022 season, Haas has thus failed to perform its obligations to Uralkali for this season.

"Uralkali shall request the immediate reimbursement of the amounts received by Haas. The refund from Haas and the remaining part of Uralkali's sponsor financing for 2022 will be used to establish the We Compete As One athlete support foundation."

Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will test for Haas in Bahrain on Thursday following the departure of Mazepin.

A spokesman said the cars had arrived late at the Sakhir circuit on Tuesday after the air freight was delayed by a technical issue.

"This delay will impact our programme but we are targeting being out on track for the second session Thursday afternoon with Pietro Fittipaldi driving the VF-22," he said, giving no further details.

Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time world champion Emerson, stood in for Romain Grosjean at the 2020 Sakhir and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Haas finished last in 2021 and were the only team not to score a point after focusing fully on developing their car for this year's major rule changes.