Sky Sports F1 new show: Watch live stream of Any Driven Monday ahead of season-opening Bahrain GP

Sky Sports F1's extensive build-up for the season-opening Bahrain GP starts with our new Monday night show - Any Driven Monday - and you can watch it live here.

Hosted by Matt Baker and Naomi Schiff, the 60-minute show will feature the best action, analysis, interviews and debate, reviewing pre-season testing while also looking ahead to this weekend's much-anticipated first race.

Any Driven Monday will start at 6pm via our YouTube stream above, while you can also watch it on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel from 9pm and throughout the week before the Bahrain GP live action starts on Friday.

Naomi Schiff and Lewis Hamilton look back on their first meeting 12 years ago in South Africa.

Follow the Bahrain GP live on Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season, and it all starts with the Bahrain GP this weekend.

We will have build-up right through the week before covering all the action live from the Bahrain International Circuit, from Friday's first practice session through to Sunday's season-opening Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1 experts Martin Brundle, David Croft, Damon Hill, Ted Kravitz, Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham and Naomi Schiff will all be out in Bahrain bringing you unrivalled analysis and punditry.

In a 2022 twist, the drivers' press conference will take place on Friday morning before both practice sessions and our live F1 Show, recapping the action.

Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race - both live at 3pm - will be followed by Ted's Notebook, while there is also the added boost of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships kicking off in Bahrain.

As always, you can also follow the action online and on the Sky Sports app.

A new era starts here. F1, at long last, is back.

