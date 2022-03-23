British Grand Prix 2022 experience: Competition information and full terms and conditions

Enter our competition to win a trip to Silverstone

Sky Sports is giving one lucky winner and their guest the chance to take a trip to the 2022 British Grand Prix.

The prize includes accommodation for four nights, 'F1 live on the grid' experiences, three-day race tickets and £400 spending money.

To enter, just head down to selected Sky retail stores and take part in our "design your F1 car" experience.

Post your design on your social media tagging @SkySportsF1 and use #SkySportsF1Car.

The competition is open to residents within the UK and ROI, aged 18+. Winners must be available between June 30 and July 4, 2022.

The competition closes on May 31 2022 and full T&Cs can be found below.

Additional information:

F1 live on the grid experiences include:

Exclusive Pit Lane Walk

Guided Track Tour

Championship Trophy Photo

Appearance by F1 Legend or Current Driver

Terms & Conditions - Win a trip to the British Grand Prix (The "Promotion")

Eligibility

This Promotion is open to 18 year olds or over (proof of age may be required), resident in UK, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and the Republic of Ireland.

The following categories of entrant are not permitted to enter this Promotion:

Employees of Sky UK Limited or any associated companies ("Sky");

Employees (or members of their immediate families, including any live-in partner or household member) of companies associated with administering Promotion and all affiliates of such companies.

This reward allows you to enter the Sky Sports F1 "Win a trip to the British GP" prize draw. To enter the prize draw, you must take part in our Sky Retail Shop Stage Experience ("Design your own F1 car") at one of the 11 Sky retail stores. After designing your car, a QR code will appear on screen, scan this QR code and download your car design. To enter the prize draw, you must then share your design on a public profile social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram only) using #SkySportsF1Car and tag @SkySportsF1 within your post to enter. By posting on your social media you are opting into the T&Cs of this prize draw.

Sky retail stores can be found at Liverpool (L18BU), Gateshead (NE119YG), Glasgow (G12FF), Leeds (LS15AT), Bristol (BS345DG), Edinburgh (EH13SS), Sheffield (S91EP), Stratford (E201EJ), Cardiff (CF102DP), Bluewater (DA99ST) and Manchester (M43AH).

Promotional Period

You can enter the prize draw at any time between 00:01:00 14 March 2022 and 23:59:00 31 May 2022. All entries must be received no later than 31 May 2022 (the promotional period).

Entry Requirements

You don't need to buy anything to enter the prize draw; all you need to do is follow the steps described in Clause 3 above.

Your social media post must be made through a public profile so we can find your post using #SkySportsF1Car. If your profile is private, we cannot find your post and will not count as an eligible entry.

If you submit an entry for the prize draw, we will treat you as accepting these terms and conditions and agreeing to keep to them.

We will not accept entries sent in through agents, other websites or multiple accounts.

We will not accept any late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries.

We will not accept designs that have been reposted or shared from other individuals designs, we will only accept the first post that uses the design.

One winner will be selected at random by a random computer-generated draw from all eligible entries received during the promotional period on or around 1 June 2022.

on or around 1 June 2022. We will contact the winner via social media at the time of prize draw by 3 June 2022. The winner will have 3 days to accept the prize and give us any more information we may need so we can deliver the prize.

If we cannot contact the winner within a reasonable time or they are not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond our reasonable control, we can award the prize to another person who entered.

Prize

There is one prize to be won.

The prize winner (who must be aged 18 or over) and their guest (who can be under the age of 18) must be free to travel on 30 June 2022 to attend Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone from 30 June to 4 July 2022; duration depends on destination you will be travelling from.

The prize will consist of:

Two (2) tickets for the prize winner and their guest to experience the British Grand Prix at Silverstone including F1 live on the grid experiences taking place anytime between 30 June to 4 July 2022.

3 Day Race Grandstand ticket

Experiences (ALL Thursday ONLY)

Exclusive Pit Lane Walk

Guided Track Tour

Championship Trophy Photo

Appearance by F1 legend or current driver

F1 TV Access Code, F1 Experiences Gift, F1 Experiences Lanyard and Ticket Sleeve

Four-Night Accommodation at Whittlebury Hall for winner and guest from 30 June to 4 July (4 nights)

UK/ROI transfers from airport/train station to hotel

£400 spending money for duration of the trip



When we contact the prize winner to let you know of your win, we will also confirm how you will receive further information about your prize.

The prize winner must contact us to arrange travel and accommodation booking for all prizes within 2 days from the date of our initial correspondence with them.



It is the winner's responsibility to comply with all travel and entry requirements or restrictions of the United Kingdom including in relation to COVID-19 and for any checks upon entry to the United Kingdom and on returning to the UK/ROI. The organiser accepts no responsibility for the winner not having the correct travel or entry documentation or for any failure to comply with the relevant entry and in-country regulations.



Any events, activities and experiences are subject to availability and may be subject to last minute cancellation or postponement due to Covid-19 or other local restrictions at time of travel.

If the prize or any element of it, is cancelled, changed, postponed or relocated, we may give you a similar prize instead. We will not offer any form of compensation, financial or otherwise.

The prize is for personal use of the winner or their nominated recipient.

As this prize potentially involves travel outside of your home country (which must be either the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland), you and your guest are responsible for your own passport arrangements.



You and your guest must keep to all separate terms and conditions on which the prize is issued by the relevant experience organiser (ticketing T&Cs) and if there is any difference between the ticketing T&Cs and these terms and conditions, these will take priority; and

If you have any accessibility needs, please let us know at the time you accept the prize and we will do our best to support you, including making arrangements for your carer who will be your guest for this prize.

The prize does not include travel insurance, tax or personal expenses, Mini bar charges, service charges or any other service, or form of hospitality or item not described in Clause 16 above. Any other costs incurred in addition to those set out above and that are incidental to the fulfilment of the prize are the responsibility of the winner.

Data Protection

Any entrant data collected will be used for the purpose of administering the promotion and contacting the winner to notify them of the prize and, if you are the winner, we may pass them on to third parties to deliver the prize.

If you are a winner of the Promotion, you agree that the Promoter may use your surname, county and winning entry for post-event publicity purposes without additional remuneration. You can object to this publication or ask for less information to be published or made available by contacting us via social media or through the "Contact us" link on the Sky website. If you object, this will not affect your entry into the competition, but we may still be required to provide information to the Advertising Standards Authority. You can view our Privacy Notice on Sky.com.

General