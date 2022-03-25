Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to continue as planned after attack at oil depot near Jeddah circuit

Watch the moment smoke was visible from the Jeddah Circuit in Saudi Arabia as Craig Slater provides an update on the fire and the status of Sunday's race.

Formula 1's Saudi Arabian GP is continuing as planned following an attack on an oil depot close to the circuit.

A large black smoke cloud could be seen from the F1 track towards the end of first practice, with the Aramco oil depot ablaze around seven miles from the track. Yemen's Houthis rebels claimed responsibility for a barrage of attacks on the kingdom, according to the Associated Press.

Max Verstappen reported on team radio that he could smell "burning" from the cockpit of his Red Bull car.

Practice continued as normal, though there was a 15-minute delay to the start of second practice as drivers and team principals met with F1 president Stefano Domenicali and the FIA's Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Domenicali assured them that the weekend would proceed as planned and that security has been a priority for authorities.

An F1 statement then said: "Formula 1 has been in close contact with the relevant authorities following the situation that took place today.

"The authorities have confirmed that the event can continue as planned and we will remain in close contact with them and all the teams and closely monitor the situation."

Neither F1 or the FIA have yet confirmed the blaze was caused by an attack.

However, Yemen's Houthis rebels claimed responsibility for a barrage of attacks on the kingdom, according to the Associated Press, while the Saudi Motorsport Company also referenced an attack.

"We are aware of the attack on the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah earlier this afternoon," a statement read.

"The race organisers remain in direct contact with the Saudi security authorities, as well as F1 and the FIA to ensure all necessary security and safety measures continue to be implemented to guarantee the safety of all visitors to the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well as all drivers, teams and stakeholders.

"The race weekend schedule will continue as planned. The safety and security of all our guests continues to be our main priority and we look forward to welcoming fans for a weekend of premium racing and entertainment."

The blaze was centered on the same oil depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days.

The al-Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they had attacked an Aramco facility in Jeddah, along with other targets in Riyadh and elsewhere. The report provided no further details.

Saudi state TV acknowledged that a "hostile operation" had taken place at the Aramco facility in Jeddah. with Reuters reporting there had been no casualties and that the fire was under control.

All driver media sessions were cancelled on Friday evening, although near the end of first practice Verstappen said on team radio: "I smell a bit of a burning feeling. I am not sure if it is my car, or another car."

His engineer Gianpiero Lambiase replied: "We are happy it is not your car."

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Craig Slater

"We're still awaiting official confirmation regarding exactly what this blaze is and perhaps more significantly what has caused it.

"But clearly, you can see those thick black clouds of smoke somewhere between 10-15km from the circuit itself.

"From local media we understand the blaze is at an oil refinery, and that Yemen's Houthi rebels have taken responsibility.

"There has been a long-running conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. In advance of this Grand Prix human rights groups in this country explained to me that they viewed Saudi Arabia's incursions into Yemen as an attempt to tamper with the politics there akin to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Rocket attacks have been a part of the conflict.

"Four days ago there was a rocket attack targeting this oil refinery in advance of the Grand Prix itself.

"A couple of years ago around the Formula E event held in Saudi Arabia there was another rocket attack and it caused, temporarily, those Formula E teams to have to postpone their return to the UK."