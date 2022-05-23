McLaren CEO Zak Brown is 'hopeful' that Lando Norris will recover in time for Monaco GP

Lando Norris shelters from the Barcelona heat under an umbrella

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that Lando Norris should 'hopefully' have recovered from his tonsillitis in time for this weekend's Monaco GP.

Lando Norris called the Spanish GP "one of the hardest races ever" after battling through illness to deliver a gritty drive to eighth in his McLaren.

Norris has been diagnosed as suffering from tonsillitis, having been struggling with a fever and a headache throughout the weekend in Barcelona.

After managing to finish eighth despite his symptoms and the searing heat on race day, he was withdrawn from his post-race media duties and instead went straight to the motorhome to be looked over by the team doctor.

Appearing on Sky Sports' Any Driven Monday, McLaren CEO Zak Brown gave an update on Norris' condition, with the team remaining hopeful that he will be recovered in time for this weekend's race in Monaco.

"Yeah, a great drive [from Norris]," said Brown.

"He was very ill. We weren't even sure he was going to get the clearance from the doctor to drive but fortunately he did.

"He is a tough guy and he drove great.

"He has tonsillitis and is in bed now so hopefully he will be okay for the weekend in Monaco.

"It was a pretty exciting race at the front, unfortunately we weren't at the front but he did great.

"I think he should be fine. It is Monday, he still doesn't feel great today but he has got four days to recover so I would like to think so.

"Sitting here now, he still doesn't feel good."

Although he was withdrawn from media duties, Norris gave an update on his condition after the race, revealing that he couldn't prepare properly for the Spanish GP due to fighting off his illness.

"Today was tough," Norris said via McLaren afterwards. "I was feeling really unwell before the race as I'm suffering with tonsillitis, and that, in combination with the high temperatures, made this one of the hardest races I've ever done.

"I've been a bit on the backfoot this weekend as most of my energy has been spent fighting off this illness.

"I've had to miss a lot of engineering sessions, which has compromised my weekend, and I definitely wasn't as prepared for the Grand Prix as I could have been.

"With that in mind, I'm really pleased to have come out of the race with decent points for the team."

Norris repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 over the weekend.

The English driver, 22, did not join the other 19 drivers at the front of the grid for the pre-race anthems while being attended to and he was looked over again after the race.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl confirmed Norris' participation in the Grand Prix had been approved by a doctor and is now aiming to ensure he is rested and recovered ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

"After the doctor gave the green light today and after Lando was clear from his side that he would give it a go, we went for it," Seidl said.

"Obviously he was not feeling well all weekend. When your energy levels are low with tonsillitis, which he was suffering from, it was a very challenging race and afternoon - especially in these hot temperatures as well.

"So, he was pretty flat towards the end of the race and after the race, but thanks to the great medical support here and also within the team that he has around him.

"The objective is clear now for the next phase. We need to make sure he gets some good rest now in the next four days before we then go again in Monaco."