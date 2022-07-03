British Grand Prix: Seven arrested after protesters invaded Silverstone track during opening lap

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater confirms the details that protesters stormed the circuit at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix. Craig Slater confirms the details that protesters stormed the circuit at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that seven people have been arrested after protesters invaded the Silverstone track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix.

Pictures emerged on social media of people on the circuit shortly after the race had been red-flagged following a huge first-corner crash involving Zhou Guanyu, George Russell and Alex Albon.

Officials confirmed that those who entered the track were "immediately" removed, with the race resuming after a 53-minute delay.

Zhou Guanyu suffered a frightening crash on the first lap of the British Grand Prix as the red flag was brought out at Silverstone.

An F1 spokesman has told Sky Sports: "We can confirm that after the red flag several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities."

Northamptonshire Police released a statement on social media after the resumption of the race to confirm that arrests had been made.

The statement said: "We can confirm that after the red flag, a number of people entered the track. All have been removed safely and a number of arrests have been made. We continue to ask people to be extra vigilant and report anything suspicious to us."

Drivers on protesters: 'F1 can do more'

Carlos Sainz sealed his first Formula 1 victory in an incident-packed race, with Sergio Perez claiming second ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with the leading trio all having differing views about the on-track protest.

Carlos Sainz was in great spirits after clinching his first victory in Formula One at the British Grand Prix.

"I just don't believe jumping onto an F1 track is the right way to do it," Sainz said. "Yes, I support the cause, but I don't think that's the right way to protest. You could generate an accident."

Perez added: "It's great to see people fighting for their cause. But we don't want to see people at risk. I'm sure Formula 1 can do more."

Northamptonshire Police and Silverstone issued a warning earlier in the week to deter any potential protests ahead of race day, following intelligence received that individuals may attempt to access the track.

Event Commander, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said after the race: "I'm really disappointed that this group of people ignored our warnings prior to race-day and made the incredibly dangerous decision to enter the track.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz secured his first win in Formula One in what was an exhilarating British Grand Prix.

"We offered to facilitate a peaceful event at the circuit, but they instead chose to put the lives of the drivers, marshals and volunteers at risk. It is incredibly disappointing that anyone would make the decision to do this.

"Thankfully we had plans in place for an eventuality such as this and the group were swiftly removed and arrested by our officers. All seven are currently in custody where their details are being ascertained.

"Finally, I would like to thank all of the officers and staff, as well as our partners, who have worked tirelessly on this policing operation. Generally we have had very low crime rates, today's incident was dealt with effectively and efficiently, and I could not have asked for more."