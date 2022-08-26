Daniel Ricciardo: Williams in 'no rush' over 2023 line-up amid links to former McLaren driver, says Jost Capito

Daniel Ricciardo's contract has been terminated early by McLaren, leaving him a free agent for 2023

Jost Capito, Williams Racing CEO and team principal, says the team is in "no rush" to make a decision on their driver lineup for 2023 despite speculation linking them with Daniel Ricciardo after his exit from McLaren at the end of the season.

Alexander Albon will remain a Williams driver in 2023 after extending his contract with the Formula 1 team earlier in August.

Speaking ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix - live and exclusive on Sky Sports F1, with Saturday's qualifying at 3pm and Sunday's race at 2pm - Capito said "there is a good chance" of Nicholas Latifi also being at Williams in 2023, but no decision will be made until after the Italian Grand Prix on September 11.

"We will discuss with everybody and see what's going on," Capito said. "We have no rush and we wouldn't take a decision till, at the earliest, after Monza.

"We have our two drivers, we announced Alex. We handle our drivers very well.

Will Canadian Nicholas Latifi still be racing for Williams in the 2023 season?

"Also, with Nicky, he has improved a lot in the recent races. He is willing to continue with us and we would be willing to continue with him. And he now has another three European races where he can prove that he is getting better with the car, has more confidence with the car.

"He is in a good way recently, so if he uses the break properly and shows his performance, then there is a good chance of him being with us next year."

"On the other hand, we have our own young drivers. Logan (Sargeant) is there, he has had a fantastic season in F2.

"We are sorted with drivers and we have good options."

'Chadwick should not be impressed by Domenicali comments'

Jamie Chadwick, who holds the records for the most wins, podiums, pole positions and points in the all-female W Series, is also a development driver for Williams, and Capito said the 24-year-old Brit "should not be impressed" by Stefano Domenicali's recent comments that he does not envisage females competing in F1 over the next five years.

Twenty-four-year old W Series champion Jamie Chadwick is a development driver for Williams

"This is Stefano's view, and based on what?" Capito said. "I think Jamie should not be impressed by that.

"We are working very closely with Jamie. She is part of our academy… she understands where she has to improve and she gets very specific training which helps her a lot and gives her much more opportunities.

"Finally, she has to prove in F3 and F2 that she deserves a place in Formula 1. If she is willing to do that, she will have our support."

