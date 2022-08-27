Belgian GP: Max Verstappen targeting victory from P14 at Spa after grid penalty

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson compares Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz's performances in Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Anthony Davidson compares Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz's performances in Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Both Max Verstappen and his rivals are expecting him to compete for victory in Sunday's Belgian GP, despite the world championship leader starting 14th on the grid after receiving a penalty.

Verstappen dominated qualifying on Saturday to comfortably top the timesheet, but was one of seven drivers - including his nearest title challenger Charles Leclerc - who have opted to take a grid penalty after exceeding the permitted number of engine parts allowed for the season.

That meant that Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who qualified second, took pole, and will be joined on the front row by Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, who holds an 80-point lead over Leclerc, won from 10th in Hungary in the final race before the summer break, and admitted he is thinking about bettering that feat in Belgium.

Live Formula 1 Live on

"I think it has been really positive for us," Verstappen said. "It's always really hard to expect how you are going to rock up here but I think we prepared really well before we got here and as soon as we put the car on the track it has been really enjoyable to drive.

"I am surprised with the gap, I don't expect it to be that big tomorrow in the race, but it is very positive, especially when you have to start from the back.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen reflects on a successful qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, as he secures the fastest lap, but will start at the back of the grid due to a penalty Max Verstappen reflects on a successful qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, as he secures the fastest lap, but will start at the back of the grid due to a penalty

"If you have a competitive car it can help of course a lot to move forward again.

"I am just targeting a podium and with a bit of luck a win."

Verstappen ended qualifying 0.6s quicker than Sainz, despite the Dutchman opting not to come out for a final run in Q3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels the Belgian GP will be an exciting race with Sergio Perez starting in P2 and Max Verstappen fighting his way back up the grid Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels the Belgian GP will be an exciting race with Sergio Perez starting in P2 and Max Verstappen fighting his way back up the grid

"Unbelievable, I mean the pace that he had, the lap time was so good that he didn't need to do the second run so we saved the engine mileage," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said.

"Starting in the middle of the pack there is always risks associated with that, but we are set for a brilliant race tomorrow with Max and Charles fighting their way through the field then Checo (Perez) perfectly poised to take on Carlos at the front as well. There is going to be a lot to keep on top of."

Sainz: Fair for Max to target win | Leclerc: Red Bull way too fast

Sainz backed up the first pole position of his career with his first race victory earlier this season at Silverstone, and has a brilliant chance to repeat that feat with his most likely challengers starting so far down the grid.

Despite being hopeful that relatively superior race pace and warmer conditions could aid his chances, the Ferrari driver admitted he was wary of Verstappen's pace, and accepted that it was realistic for the world champion to target victory.

"(The gap) has been there all weekend," Sainz said. "In P3 it was eight tenths and in qualy we came a bit closer but still six tenths.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz feels the slipstream into turn 5 could challenge his chance of winning, despite starting on pole at the Belgian GP Carlos Sainz feels the slipstream into turn 5 could challenge his chance of winning, despite starting on pole at the Belgian GP

"It is a very big gap and something that puzzles us a bit. It has never been like that all year over one lap but today was cold - Budapest was cold and they were very quick.

"Tomorrow is getting warmer and we are a bit better on race pace so I think everything is possible tomorrow but there is a bit of digging in to see where we are quick.

"I think it is fair for him (Max) to target the win because around Spa, with the top speed they have to overtake, with these cars that are a lot easier to overtake."

Leclerc, who starts a place behind Verstappen in 15th, also expressed concern over Red Bull's superiority.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc says he and Ferrari will have a discussion over driving with the wrong tyres in Q3 Charles Leclerc says he and Ferrari will have a discussion over driving with the wrong tyres in Q3

"There is some potential because we didn't prepare qualifying as much as we normally do, but when you see the gap to Max it's a bit worrying," Leclerc said.

"They are extremely quick and that has been the case since the beginning of the weekend and we can't quite explain why. We need to work.

"We'll try our best tomorrow, but they seem to have found something this weekend.

"They are way too fast - there is nothing we could have done."

Russell: Verstappen will probably win

If Verstappen is to come through the field, he'll also need to pass Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who are also hoping that warmer conditions can help them improve on a woeful qualifying display.

Hamilton finished qualifying seventh, a place ahead of Russell, but they start fourth and fifth, respectively, due to penalties for Verstappen, Leclerc and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell reflects on a disappointing qualifying for Mercedes as he finishes P8 in Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying George Russell reflects on a disappointing qualifying for Mercedes as he finishes P8 in Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying

Despite their strong starting positions, Russell admitted the pace of their rivals have left him with little hope of claiming a podium finish.

"I think Max will probably still win the race," Russell said.

"I don't know where he is starting, but I think he will still win the race with the pace he has got.

"Then Charles as well, who will probably come through, so I think it is unlikely we will be on the podium tomorrow in all honesty because we still have Carlos and Checo there and Max is going to slice through the field pretty quickly."

Belgian GP starting grid

1) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5) George Russell (Mercedes

6) Alex Albon (Williams)

7) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

8) Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

9) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

11) Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

12) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

13) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

14) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

15) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

16) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

17) Lando Norris (McLaren)

18) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Pit Lane: Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

Watch the race live at 2pm on Sunday, August 28, with build-up from 12.30pm on Sky Sports F1.