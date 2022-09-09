Italian GP: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton among nine drivers taking Monza grid penalties

Max Verstappen will take a grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix

World championship leader Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix, with nine drivers taking grid-drops for Sunday's race at Monza.

Verstappen has taken his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season, of which three were allowed. The Dutchman received a 10-place penalty for taking his fourth at last month's Belgian GP, but the punishment is lowered for his second offence.

Mercedes had already confirmed on Thursday that Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid after taking new parts, while Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz are also facing penalties.

Perez is taking his fourth ICE, and therefore receives a 10-place penalty, while Sainz is relegated to the back of the grid after taking a new gearbox along with several other engine parts.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas will receive a 15-place penalty for taking new parts, while Yuki Tsunoda joins Hamilton and Sainz at the rear of the grid after taking a full slate of new parts.

Italian GP grid penalties Max Verstappen - 5 places

Esteban Ocon - 5 places

Sergio Perez - 10 places

Valtteri Bottas - 15 places

Mick Schumacher- 15 places

Kevin Magnussen- 15 places

Yuki Tsunoda - back of grid

Lewis Hamilton - back of grid

Carlos Sainz - back of grid

During final practice on Saturday, it was confirmed that Alpine's Esteban Ocon, along with both Haas drivers, would extend the group facing penalties to nine drivers.

Ocon is taking a new ICE, and like Verstappen will face a five-place penalty, while Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher have received 15-place drops after taking multiple new parts.

Verstappen's penalty puts his run of four consecutive victories under threat, but the Red Bull driver was able to win from 14th on the grid at Spa after taking a penalty there, and also won from 10th in Hungary.

The Formula One paddock paid their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Friday practice

The penalties, which could still be added to before Sunday's race, will lift hopes of Charles Leclerc delivering a home victory for Ferrari in Monza, while Mercedes' George Russell could also benefit.

Verstappen holds a 109-point lead over Leclerc and Perez, who are tied for second, going into the final seven races of the season.

Formula 1 paid its respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a minute's silence before opening practice on Friday, while several cars are carrying visual tributes throughout the weekend. A further tribute is expected before Sunday's race.