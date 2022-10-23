United States Grand Prix: When to watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 as Carlos Sainz starts on pole

The United States GP is live on Sky Sports F1 at 8pm tonight.

Carlos Sainz starts on pole for the race, ahead of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after grid penalties for rivals lifted them up the grid.

With the time difference Stateside, there are later track times.

The race starts at 8pm on Sunday, with build-up from 6.30pm

While the drivers' crown is now wrapped up, the constructors' battle lives on - though Red Bull have a big opportunity to clinch their double title triumph this weekend.

Anthony Davidson analyses Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen's lap performance at the United States Grand Prix.

Unless Ferrari outscore Red Bull by 19 points in Texas, Red Bull will seal the team championship.

Live United States GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Sunday

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: United States GP Build-up

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag: United States GP Reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

11.30pm: United States GP Highlights