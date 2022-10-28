Mexico City Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez We look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Get ready for epic racing - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 has arrived in Mexico for a Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points.

Another brilliant Max Verstappen victory last time out at the United States Grand Prix helped Red Bull confirm the addition of the constructors' championship to the drivers' title the Dutchman had already sealed.

However, the team have been handed a $7m fine and restrictions on aerodynamic testing for breaching last season's Formula 1 cost cap.

Following over two weeks of speculation, and criticism from rivals, after a 'minor' breach of the $145m limit in Verstappen's maiden title-winning campaign, Red Bull were given their punishments on Friday after reaching an 'accepted breach agreement' [ABA] with the FIA.

The ABA meant Red Bull had to admit their wrongdoing - with the team $2.2m over the cap after inaccurately excluding or adjusting a number of costs - but crucially brought with it an end to an F1 saga and less severe punishments.

Qualifying starts at 9pm on Saturday, with build-up from 8pm

The race starts at 8pm on Sunday, with build-up from 6.30pm

On the track, home favourite Sergio Perez will continue his battle for second in the drivers' championship with Charles Leclerc, while Mercedes will be looking to go one better after Lewis Hamilton came agonisingly close to a first victory of the season in Austin.

Live Mexico City GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Friday

9.45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Two (session starts 10pm)

Saturday

5.45pm: Mexico City GP Practice Three (session starts 6pm)

8pm: Mexico City GP Qualifying Build-up

9pm: MEXICO CITY GP QUALIFYING

10.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Mexico City GP Build-up

8pm: THE MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX

10pm: Chequered Flag: Mexico City GP Reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

11.30pm: Mexico City GP Highlights