Fred Vasseur confirmed as new Ferrari team principal after Alfa Romeo departure

Fred Vasseur is leaving Alfa Romeo in January to become Ferrari team principal

Fred Vasseur has been confirmed as the new Ferrari team principal following his departure from Alfa Romeo after six seasons.

He takes over from Mattia Binotto after the 53-year-old announced his resignation in light of the team falling short of title expectations in 2022.

"I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal," said Vasseur.

"As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

"I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world."

Vasseur arrives having just guided Alfa Romeo to sixth place in the Formula 1 constructors' standings, marking the team's best finish in a decade.

He previously served as Team Principal of Renault in 2016 prior to his arrival at Alfa.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna added: "We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal. Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.

"This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy."

Vasseur is tasked with leading Ferrari to sustained title contention after early season promise failed to materialise into a threat to Max Verstappen, who cruised to his second successive Drivers Championship.

Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Ferrari failed to record a win across the last 11 races of the campaign, the former finishing second in the standings but notably 146 points shy of Verstappen.

Finn Rausing, Sauber Holding AG Chairman of the Board of Directors, paid tribute to Vasseur's "inspiring leadership and hard work" in "rebuilding" the team.

"He was able to encourage every one of us into giving our best and the increasingly good results we have enjoyed are testament to the quality of his performance at the helm of the team," Rausing added.

"He was the first to believe in our project and he leaves a team in a much stronger, healthier position than when he arrived, with a bright future ahead of us, which is all that could have been asked of him. I am sure I echo everyone in the team when I wish Fred every success in his future endeavours."