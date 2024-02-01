FREE STREAM | The F1 Show Special: Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch a special edition of The F1 Show after Lewis Hamilton made a shock announcement to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari at the end of this year.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari and become Charles Leclerc's new team-mate.

It leaves Mercedes without a driver to partner George Russell for 2025 and Sainz looking for a seat on the grid.

The new 2024 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 28 to March 2 - live on Sky Sports F1.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...