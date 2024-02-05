Sauber car launch: Watch free stream as 2024 Formula 1 challenger revealed

Watch as Sauber reveal their 2024 F1 challenger, the C44; drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu present in London as new livery revealed; Watch every F1 race in 2024 live on Sky Sports F1
Monday 5 February 2024 18:45, UK
Sauber will become the third team to launch their 2024 Formula 1 challenger as the C44 is revealed on Monday.
With just two seasons left before the team transitions to Audi, Sauber are launching the challenger that they hope can set them back on a positive path.
A disappointing 2023 saw team marginally avoid finishing bottom of the standings, but there is hope the second year of a new leadership structure will bring more positive results.
The team's unchanged driver pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will be present at the launch on Monday.
Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.
Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.
Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.
This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.
