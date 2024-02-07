Alpine car launch: Watch free stream as 2024 Formula 1 challenger revealed by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Free Stream: Alpine reveal their 2024 car!

Alpine become the fourth team to launch their 2024 Formula 1 challenger as the A524 is revealed on Wednesday at their factory in Enstone.

Alpine found themselves at the front of the midfield but a long way off the front five teams in 2023 as they finished sixth in last year's standings.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will spend a second campaign as team-mates but both drivers are out of contract at the end of this year.

The drivers will present their new 2024 F1 car as part of Alpine Motorsports' launch event, which will also see their World Endurance Championship Hypercar unveiled.

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

