Mercedes F1 2024 car launch: Watch as new W15 was revealed for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Hear from Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff as Mercedes launch their crucial W15 car from Silverstone for the new Formula 1 season; watch pre-season testing live from February 21-23 on Sky Sports F1
Wednesday 14 February 2024 14:18, UK
Watch a replay of the stream above as Mercedes unveiled the eagerly-anticipated new car that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will drive in the 2024 Formula 1 season.
The former world champions had promised a very-different looking W15 after two disappointing seasons under F1's current regulations as they try and find a performance breakthrough against Red Bull, last year's runaway champions.
Launched at Silverstone on Valentine's Day, will this be the car that Mercedes fall back in love with?
The Mercedes event was the first time Lewis Hamilton had been seen in F1 since the stunning news of his 2025 switch to Ferrari. The seven-time champion had only hitherto spoken on the move via social media and in Mercedes' announcement release.
Hamilton is therefore now gearing up for what will be a 12th and final season at the team he has rewritten the record books with. Russell is alongside for his third season at Brackley as he aims to improve on an inconsistent 2023.
