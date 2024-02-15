Red Bull 2024 Formula 1 car launch: Watch event featuring Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Christian Horner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch live as Red Bull UNVEIL their 2024 car!

The Formula 1 car that everyone has to try and beat will be revealed from 7.30pm as Red Bull become the 10th and final team to launch their latest challenger for the 2024 campaign.

After seeing all of their F1 rivals reveal their cars over the past fortnight, it's now the world champions' turn to unveil the successor to the car which delivered the most dominant season in the sport's history, the RB20, for the team's 20th season in the sport.

Max Verstappen, the reigning triple world champion, and team-mate Sergio Perez will help present the car at the event from the team's Milton Keynes headquarters.

Team principal Christian Horner will also be present in what will be his first public appearance in front of the media since it was confirmed he was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Formula 1 team's Austrian parent company Red Bull GmbH following allegations of inappropriate behaviour being made against him by a colleague.

Horner has said that he denies the allegations "entirely".

When is F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

