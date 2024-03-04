Saudi Arabian GP schedule: F1 heads to Jeddah for second round of 2024 season with another Saturday race

Formula 1 visits Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the field looks to stop Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Pre-season testing and the opening event were held in Bahrain, so the teams will get another opportunity to see where they sit in the pecking order on the streets of Jeddah.

The track is a fast street circuit with the walls waiting to punish the drivers for any mistakes, so those who are bravest will stand out.

As was the case last week, the sessions are a day earlier than normal, meaning Practice will be on Thursday, Qualifying on Friday and the Grand Prix itself on Saturday. This is due to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan starting this Sunday.

Saudi Arabian GP's different schedule Day Session Time Thursday Practice One and Two 1.30pm & 5pm Friday Practice Three and Qualifying 1.30pm & 5pm Saturday Race 5pm

Sergio Perez won last year's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and will be looking to get on terms with Verstappen this week after finishing second in Sakhir.

Charles Leclerc enjoys driving on street tracks, so could be the driver who challenges the Red Bulls, along with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Jeddah was the last track Lewis Hamilton won a race at, dating back to December 2021, and Mercedes are targeting the podium following a disappointing first race.

McLaren and Aston Martin are set to be in the mix too, so keep an eye on Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso.

New F1 Academy season begins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Chadwick explains the launch of her all-female UK karting series which will help those develop their skills to perform on higher stages

Also this week, the 2024 F1 Academy season begins with every session live on Sky Sports F1 this year.

All seven rounds of F1 Academy's 2024 season will run on the Grand Prix weekend support bill, while the 10 F1 teams will each enter one affiliated driver in their respective team colours.

The action begins with two races in Saudi Arabia with Britain's Abbi Pulling and Jessica Edgar among the names to look out for.

How to watch and stream Sky Sports F1 live in 2024

Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland and will again broadcast every session from every race weekend live in the 2024 season.

Subscribers can watch live race weekend coverage in a multitude of ways including on TV - Sky channel 406 - and on the Sky Sports app by logging in with their Sky iD.

The channel can also be streamed on NOW with a Sports Day or Month Membership without a contract.

Meanwhile, on the Sky Sports app, Race Control will again be available to logged-in subscribers allowing you to customise your own viewing with on-boards available from each of the 20 cars through the weekend so you can follow your favourite driver up close.

Here you can also watch the 'Battle Channel' - a split-screen offering focusing on a battle between up to three cars - in addition to switching between options for driver tracker, multi-screen, timing screen, onboard mix and, of course, the main live Sky Sports F1 channel feed itself. The service is also available on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Sky Sports F1's live Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Wednesday March 6

2.30pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Thursday March 7

9.50am: F2 Practice

10.50am: F1 Academy Practice

1pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts at 1.30pm)

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying

4.45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts at 5pm)

6.15pm: F1 Academy Qualifying

7.15pm: The F1 Show

Friday March 8

11.55am: F1 Academy Race 1

1.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30pm)

3.05pm: F2 Sprint Race

4.10pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up

5pm: SAUDI ARABIAN GP QUALIFYING

Saturday March 9

12pm: F1 Academy Race 2

1.20pm: F2 Feature Race

3.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP build-up: Grand Prix Saturday

5pm: THE SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX

7pm: Saudi Arabian GP reaction: Chequered flag

9.30pm: Saudi Arabian GP highlights

Watch the second round of the new F1 season - the Saudi Arabian GP - live on Sky Sports F1 this coming week, with practice on Thursday, qualifying on Friday and the race at 5pm on Saturday. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership for just £21 a month for 12 months