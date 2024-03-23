Australian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen claims F1 pole from Carlos Sainz but Lewis Hamilton out in Q2

Ferrari's challenge to Max Verstappen just falls short in Melbourne as the world champion makes it three from three in 2024 qualifying; Lewis Hamilton in shock Q2 exit for Mercedes; watch the Australian GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 4am on Sunday morning
Saturday 23 March 2024 08:53, UK
Max Verstappen fended off a fierce challenge from the returning Carlos Sainz to maintain his perfect start to the 2024 season in Australian Grand Prix qualifying.
But there was fresh disappointment for Lewis Hamilton, who failed to make Q3 in his Mercedes and will start 11th for Sunday's 4am race - his worst grid position in Melbourne for 14 years.
Verstappen made it three poles from three at the start of the new season but the world champion had to overcome Ferrari's impressive Sainz, who has returned to action just two weeks after the appendix surgery which kept him out of the Saudi Arabian GP.
Sergio Perez originally qualified third in the second Red Bull but was later demoted three places to sixth by Melbourne stewards after impeding Haas' Nico Hulkenberg in Q1.
McLaren's Lando Norris, who had qualified fourth, moves up to the head of the second row instead.
Sainz had topped qualifying's first two knockout sessions, with Ferrari also second-quickest in Q2 with Charles Leclerc, but Verstappen still had unlocked speed up his sleeve to find in his superb RB20 and delivered two laps that would have been good enough for pole in the decisive Q3 segment.
Verstappen's pole-winning lap of 1:15.915 was 0.270s quicker than Sainz could manage in the end.
Perez finished just under a tenth back in a third place that later became sixth after his penalty.
Fourth was already Norris' best grid slot of the season so far. Fifth-fastest Leclerc, who abandoned his final Q3 attempt, and Australia's Oscar Piastri, who was sixth-quickest in the other McLaren, also gain a place apiece on the grid at Perez's expense.
Qualifying off the front row for the first time since last October's Qatar GP, Leclerc chose to pit instead of completing his final lap after running slightly wide under braking at Turn Three. He admitted the SF-24 had been difficult to drive, with a "very aggressive" front-wing change for his final Q3 attempt ultimately not helping matters either.
That description of the car from his team-mate made Sainz's sure-footed performance all the more impressive.
"I'm not in my most comfortable state when I'm driving out there but I can get it done," said the Spaniard, who was replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman at the last round in Jeddah.
"A lot of discomfort and weird feelings, but no pain, and that allowed me to push flat out."
After a difficult Friday, Mercedes had appeared to show promise with what appeared to be a step forward in the earlier final practice session but qualifying again exposed the W15's weaknesses.
On the cusp in 10th after his final lap of the second stage, Hamilton was knocked out by a last-gasp improvement from Tsunoda with team-mate George Russell only just making it through himself.
Russell went on to qualify seventh, eight tenths of a second off the pace. Mercedes' drivers had been second and third on the grid behind Verstappen here last year.
Aston Martin rounded out the top 10 with Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso for the first time in qualifying this year after the two-time champion ran off track and through the grass at high speed on his first attempt.
But while there was a second successive Q3 appearance for Tsunoda, RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo's disappointing start to the season suffered a fresh setback at his home race as the Australian had his best lap time deleted and dropped out of Q1 in 18th place.
Ricciardo had looked to have secured a place in Q2 by setting the 12th-fastest lap with his final attempt but Race Control ruled he had exceeded track limits at Turn Three in doing so. That lap was therefore deleted, dropping Ricciardo to 18th place ahead of only Sauber's Zhou Guanyu.
The Melbourne grid is down to 19 cars after Williams had to withdraw one of theirs after Alex Albon crashed heavily in Friday's opening practice session and caused excessive damage to his original chassis. But with Albon the team's senior and recognised lead driver, the Williams chose to keep the Thai driver in the field for the remainder of the weekend with Logan Sargeant withdrawn instead and his team-mate taking over his car.
Though a brutal call, Albon appeared to justify the decision in qualifying by taking the sole-remaining FW46 to 12th on the grid to match the team's best grid slot of the season so far.
Mercedes' quest to discover what they remain convinced is more inherent pace in the W15, particularly in faster corners, remains very much unsolved on the latest bruising evidence of Saturday in Melbourne.
From finishing fourth and fifth fastest and within a tenth of Ferrari's pace in the morning's final practice session, the W15 ended up the best part of a second adrift of the leading pace when it mattered most.
A frustrated Hamilton, who has claimed a record eight poles at Albert Park, admitted to Sky Sports F1: "The inconsistency within the car, it really messes with the mind.
"But George did a good job. It is what it is. I just have to try and do a better job [in the race].
Russell finished the right side of the cut line for Q3 by only 0.059s from Hamilton, but that was enough to ensure that, as was the case this time last year, he is 3-0 up on the seven-time champion in qualifying at the start of the new season.
"From my side, I feel a bit more confidence and consistency with the car," said Russell.
"We know we need to improve in the high-speed corners and on this track there are quite a few of those.
"I think we will be in a much better place tomorrow when we have more fuel in the car and the pace is a little slower from everybody. But this circuit is not playing to our strengths."
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15.915
|2) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.270
|3) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.359
|4) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.400
|5) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.520
|6) Oscar Piasti
|McLaren
|+0.657
|7) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.809
|8) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.873
|9) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.157
|10) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.637
|Knocked out in Q2
|11) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.960
|12) Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:17.167
|13) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:17.340
|14) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17.427
|15) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17.697
|Knocked out in Q1
|16) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:17.976
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:17.982
|18) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:18.085
|19) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:18.188
Sunday March 24
