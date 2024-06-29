Austrian GP: McLaren lodge stewards' protest after Oscar Piastri loses third on grid due to track limits

Oscar Piastri branded the decision to delete his third-fastest lap time in qualifying for the Austrian GP "embarrassing", with McLaren subsequently lodging a protest against the decision

The McLaren driver was relegated from the head of the second row to seventh after Race Control ruled he had transgressed track limits at Turn Six by going with all four wheels over the white lines that demark the edge of the track.

However, an unimpressed Piastri - who would have started Sunday's race right behind team-mate Lando Norris, who qualified second - was far from convinced that had been the case.

McLaren shared that opinion and have since confirmed they have lodged a protest against the results of qualifying, with team boss Andrea Stella convinced his driver's apparent transgression had not been proved "beyond reasonable doubt" by the available camera angles.

"For me, it's embarrassing," Piastri, who had finished second to Max Verstappen in Saturday's earlier Sprint race, told Sky Sports F1.

"We did all of this work for track limits, put gravel in places, and I didn't even go off the track. I stayed on the track. It was probably my best Turn Six and it gets deleted.

"I don't know why they've spent hundreds of thousands trying to change the last two corners when you still have corners you can go off.

"But, anyway, everyone else kept it in the track, I didn't. That's how it goes."

Asked to elaborate on what he meant by "embarrassing", Piastri added: "That was probably the best Turn Six I took. I was right to the limit of the track; I think that's what everyone wants to see.

"Again, we have spent so much effort trying to get rid of these problems. There is no reason this corner should be an issue for track limits, especially when you stay on the track, like I did, or not on the gravel.

"So, yeah, for me being the only one that has had that happen to me I'm probably more vocal about it right now, but I think it's embarrassing that you see us pushing right to the limit of what we can do and one centimetre more I'm in the gravel and completely ruin my lap anyway - and it gets deleted."

Track limits issues had been a recurring theme at the Red Bull Ring over recent years but officials moved to tackle the issue this year by placing strips of gravel on the outside of the circuit's final two corners, where the problem was particularly prevalent.

Turn Six, where Piastri was judged to have gone too wide, has always had a gravel trap on the outside.

McLaren explain reason for penalty protest

Confirming the team's protest in the hours after the end of qualifying having studied camera angles and data available to them, McLaren boss Stella told reporters: "We wanted to look at the evidence whereby the car was beyond the track limits beyond any reasonable doubt.

"I cannot say that the beyond reasonable doubt is satisfied. There are a couple of principles.

"One that the system used needs to have adequate resolution and the second one is the methodology used for one car needs to be applicable to all cars, like if you use a helicopter view for one car it needs to be used for all cars.

"We are normally very supportive of the FIA and recognise everyone is trying their best.

"But in this case we couldn't agree that the car was beyond the track limits beyond any reasonable doubt."

Stella added: "There's a lot to come here, compete, do qualifying laps and when the penalty is so severe like having a lap deleted, we need to make sure the penalty is enforced beyond any reasonable doubt."

