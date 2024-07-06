British GP: George Russell tops wet Silverstone practice from Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris ahead of qualifying

George Russell set the pace from Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris in a wet final practice for the British Grand Prix.

Heavy rain fell in the morning at Silverstone but stopped in time for practice, where Mercedes immediately looked strong in the cold, wet conditions.

Russell was just 0.035s quicker than Hamilton, with Friday's fastest driver Norris 0.185s off the 1:37.529 benchmark time ahead of qualifying, which is live at 3pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase.

After the three Brits there was a gap of six tenths to Carlos Sainz in fourth and championship leader Max Verstappen was 0.864s behind Russell.

Verstappen had a spin early in the session, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly also lost control of his car but beached it in the gravel and caused a short red flag.

Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg made up the top 10.

Mercedes shine in the rain

For the first half of the session, there was no rain and the track continued to get faster with the drivers electing to use just one set of intermediates for the practice hour.

Several drivers traded top spot but Russell pipped Hamilton as the Mercedes pair were told where to find lap time on the radio, with different lines being used.

Mercedes have traditionally been strong in the rain, so will be hoping the wet weather continues into qualifying later on.

The only fully wet competitive qualifying this year was Sprint Qualifying in China, where Norris beat Hamilton to pole.

After topping both of Friday's practice sessions, Norris said he was open to rain and he also looks strong in the wet.

Verstappen has often delivered when it mattered most, so cannot be ruled out. However, Red Bull look to be on the back foot compared to McLaren in all conditions, and Mercedes in the rain.

"A top three of Brits and all within less than two tenths of a second of each other," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"I think when we get to qualifying they will carry confidence. Knowing you have got a car that's up there and can get its tyres up to temperature quickly, will give you confidence in a wet qualifying this afternoon."

British GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:37.529 2) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.035 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.185 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.610 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.864 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.925 7) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.125 8) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.411 9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.755 10) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.811 11) Alex Albon Williams +2.074 12) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.171 13) Logan Sargeant Williams +2.173 14) Yuki Tsunoda RB +2.291 15) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +2.713 16) Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.901 17) Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.010 18) Daniel Ricciardo RB +3.294 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +4.256 20) Pierre Gasly Alpine No Time

Here's what you can look forward to during coverage of this weekend's British Grand Prix

