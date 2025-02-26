F1 testing: Watch free live stream of 2025 pre-season event from Bahrain

Watch a free live stream right here of Formula 1 testing, with three days of pre-season action taking place in Bahrain from Wednesday to Friday.

With just a few weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 cars will hit the track at the Bahrain International Circuit.

There will be two sessions per day, each four hours long, with each of the sport's 10 teams permitted to run one car, which results in their drivers rotating between sessions.

Lewis Hamilton will drive in the opening session on Wednesday morning as the seven-time world champion prepares for his debut campaign with Ferrari.

There are plenty of new faces in action, with Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, 18-year-old Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, also featuring in the opening session.

Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule

Wednesday February 26 - Day One

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Thursday February 27 - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 28 - Day Three

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

9pm: Ted's Development Corner

Who is driving when?

Wednesday driver line-ups Team Wed AM Wed PM McLaren Ferrari Hamilton Leclerc Red Bull Lawson Verstappen Mercedes Antonelli Russell Aston Martin Alonso Stroll Alpine Doohan Gasly Haas Bearman Ocon Racing Bulls Williams Albon Sainz Sauber Hulkenberg Bortoleto

Thursday driver line-ups Team Thu AM Thu PM McLaren Ferrari Red Bull Lawson Lawson Mercedes Russell Antonelli Aston Martin Alonso Stroll Alpine Gasly Doohan Haas Ocon Bearman Racing Bulls Williams Sainz Sainz Sauber Hulkenberg Bortoleto

Friday driver line-ups Team Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Ferrari Red Bull Verstappen Verstappen Mercedes Antonelli Russell Aston Martin Stroll Alonso Alpine Doohan Gasly Haas Bearman Ocon Racing Bulls Williams Albon Albon Sauber Bortoleto Hulkenberg

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

