F1 testing: Watch free live stream of 2025 pre-season event from Bahrain
The 2025 Formula 1 cars hit the track properly for the first time as testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit; watch live on Sky Sports F1 and here online from 6.50am from Wednesday to Friday
Wednesday 26 February 2025 06:43, UK
Watch a free live stream right here of Formula 1 testing, with three days of pre-season action taking place in Bahrain from Wednesday to Friday.
With just a few weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 cars will hit the track at the Bahrain International Circuit.
There will be two sessions per day, each four hours long, with each of the sport's 10 teams permitted to run one car, which results in their drivers rotating between sessions.
Lewis Hamilton will drive in the opening session on Wednesday morning as the seven-time world champion prepares for his debut campaign with Ferrari.
There are plenty of new faces in action, with Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, 18-year-old Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, also featuring in the opening session.
Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule
Wednesday February 26 - Day One
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
Thursday February 27 - Day Two
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
Friday February 28 - Day Three
- 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
- 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
- 8pm: Testing Wrap
- 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
- 9pm: Ted's Development Corner
Who is driving when?
Wednesday driver line-ups
|Team
|Wed AM
|Wed PM
|McLaren
|Ferrari
|Hamilton
|Leclerc
|Red Bull
|Lawson
|Verstappen
|Mercedes
|Antonelli
|Russell
|Aston Martin
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Alpine
|Doohan
|Gasly
|Haas
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Racing Bulls
|Williams
|Albon
|Sainz
|Sauber
|Hulkenberg
|Bortoleto
Thursday driver line-ups
|Team
|Thu AM
|Thu PM
|McLaren
|Ferrari
|Red Bull
|Lawson
|Lawson
|Mercedes
|Russell
|Antonelli
|Aston Martin
|Alonso
|Stroll
|Alpine
|Gasly
|Doohan
|Haas
|Ocon
|Bearman
|Racing Bulls
|Williams
|Sainz
|Sainz
|Sauber
|Hulkenberg
|Bortoleto
Friday driver line-ups
|Team
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Ferrari
|Red Bull
|Verstappen
|Verstappen
|Mercedes
|Antonelli
|Russell
|Aston Martin
|Stroll
|Alonso
|Alpine
|Doohan
|Gasly
|Haas
|Bearman
|Ocon
|Racing Bulls
|Williams
|Albon
|Albon
|Sauber
|Bortoleto
|Hulkenberg
When is the first F1 race?
For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.
There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.
