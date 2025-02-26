 Skip to content
F1 testing: Watch free live stream of 2025 pre-season event from Bahrain

The 2025 Formula 1 cars hit the track properly for the first time as testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit; watch live on Sky Sports F1 and here online from 6.50am from Wednesday to Friday

Wednesday 26 February 2025 06:43, UK

Free Stream | F1 pre-season testing

Watch a free live stream right here of Formula 1 testing, with three days of pre-season action taking place in Bahrain from Wednesday to Friday.

With just a few weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 cars will hit the track at the Bahrain International Circuit.

There will be two sessions per day, each four hours long, with each of the sport's 10 teams permitted to run one car, which results in their drivers rotating between sessions.

Lewis Hamilton will drive in the opening session on Wednesday morning as the seven-time world champion prepares for his debut campaign with Ferrari.

There are plenty of new faces in action, with Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, 18-year-old Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli, also featuring in the opening session.

Sky Sports F1's live pre-season testing schedule

Wednesday February 26 - Day One

  • 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
  • 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
  • 8pm: Testing Wrap
  • 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Thursday February 27 - Day Two

  • 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
  • 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
  • 8pm: Testing Wrap
  • 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 28 - Day Three

  • 6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session
  • 11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session
  • 8pm: Testing Wrap
  • 8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook
  • 9pm: Ted's Development Corner

Who is driving when?

Wednesday driver line-ups

Team Wed AM Wed PM
McLaren
Ferrari Hamilton Leclerc
Red Bull Lawson Verstappen
Mercedes Antonelli Russell
Aston Martin Alonso Stroll
Alpine Doohan Gasly
Haas Bearman Ocon
Racing Bulls
Williams Albon Sainz
Sauber Hulkenberg Bortoleto

Thursday driver line-ups

Team Thu AM Thu PM
McLaren
Ferrari
Red Bull Lawson Lawson
Mercedes Russell Antonelli
Aston Martin Alonso Stroll
Alpine Gasly Doohan
Haas Ocon Bearman
Racing Bulls
Williams Sainz Sainz
Sauber Hulkenberg Bortoleto

Friday driver line-ups

Team Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren
Ferrari
Red Bull Verstappen Verstappen
Mercedes Antonelli Russell
Aston Martin Stroll Alonso
Alpine Doohan Gasly
Haas Bearman Ocon
Racing Bulls
Williams Albon Albon
Sauber Bortoleto Hulkenberg

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime

Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
Watch F1 races live on the Sky Sports app... with highlights, commentary, onboards and battle channel

