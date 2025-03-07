F1 2025: Watch free stream of Sky Sports F1 season preview show in Australian GP countdown

Gear up for the start of an eagerly-anticipated new Formula 1 season next week right here with an essential preview show from the Sky Sports F1 team on Friday.

Watch a free stream of the one-hour show here from 6pm.

The Sky F1 team will look ahead to the biggest talking points heading into the 24-race campaign, including Lewis Hamilton's first season at Ferrari and what appears poised to be the most competitive tussle at the front of the field for years.

What's the picture after testing? Who are the favourites for the world championships? What team-mate match-ups are the ones to watch? And lots, lots more…

Sky Sports F1's live Australian GP schedule

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton did donuts in the streets in Milan as part of a demo event for Ferrari

Thursday March 13

2.30am: Drivers' Press Conference

5am: The F1 Show: Lights Out 2025*

9.45pm: F3 Practice

10.55pm: F2 Practice

Friday March 14

1am: Australian GP Practice One (session begins at 1.30am)*

2.55am: F3 Qualifying*

3.40am: Team Principals' Press Conference

4.45am: Australian GP Practice Two (session begins at 5am)*

6.25am: F2 Qualifying*

7.15am: The F1 Show*

Saturday March 15

00.10am: F3 Sprint*

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session begins at 1.30am)*

3.10am: F2 Sprint*

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up*

5am: AUSTRALIAN GP QUALIFYING*

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

9.55pm: F3 Feature Race*

Sunday March 16

0.25am: F2 Feature Race*

2.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday*

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX*

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered Flag*

7am: Ted's Notebook*

7.55am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime