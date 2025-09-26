Max Verstappen: Watch free live stream of Nurburgring Nordschleife GT3 race debut as F1 champion drives Ferrari 296

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

See how Max Verstappen gets on racing around Germany's legendary Nordschleife in his debut GT3 endurance outing right here on Saturday.

The live free stream above via Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel starts at 10.15am with the four-hour race scheduled to get under way at 11am UK time.

The confirmation of reigning four-time F1 world champion Verstappen's appearance in the field of over 100 cars has inevitably drawn plenty of extra attention to the latest round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) as the Dutchman ramps up his long-held interests to race in other forms of racing in addition to F1.

Verstappen, who has won the last two grands prix with Red Bull to potentially revive an outside F1 title challenge, returns to the 12.9-mile circuit known as 'The Green Hell' two weeks after gaining the required licence to race there in the GT3 category, when he drove a Porsche GT4 car.

This time he will drive a Ferrari 296 GT3, which he first tested around the Nordschleife in May under the pseudonym Franz Hermann, with British 22-year-old Chris Lulham - who competes for Verstappen's own team in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup - as his team-mate.

The car will run in Verstappen.com Racing x Red Bull livery, with the Dutchman having had his own team in both the real and sim racing worlds since 2022.

"It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too. I can't wait!" Verstappen told his official website.

"I'm passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1. Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience. The atmosphere is also really good and there are a lot of endurance fans present. It's my hobby to race in other categories than Formula 1.

"My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife."

Conveniently, next year's Nurburgring 24 Hours takes place during a three-week gap in the F1 schedule between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix, on May 14-17.

Six years ago, Sky Sports F1's very own Martin Brundle followed the same path to gain his Nordschleife licence and then compete in a Permit A race, with son Alex. Follow Martin's journey in the video below.

Verstappen will resume his F1 duties with Red Bull next week in Singapore when he will bid for a first win around the floodlit Marin Bay street circuit and make further inroads into his 69-point deficit to McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri.

