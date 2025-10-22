Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Lando Norris among nine drivers to miss first practice for rookies

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are among nine drivers who will miss first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix this Friday.

During the season, each Formula 1 team must run a rookie in at least two practice sessions for both of their cars and the relative simplicity of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - which is not a street circuit, nor is the race a Sprint event - means most teams are taking the opportunity to fulfil the requirements.

Only Sauber will run both full-time drivers for the opening session of the weekend.

Which rookies will be running in Mexico City GP first practice? McLaren - Pato O'Ward (Lando Norris)

Ferrari - Antonio Fuoco (Lewis Hamilton)

Mercedes - Frederik Vesti (George Russell)

Red Bull - Arvid Lindblad (Max Verstappen)

Williams - Luke Browning (Carlos Sainz)

Racing Bulls - Ayumu Iwasa (Liam Lawson)

Aston Martin - Jak Crawford (Lance Stroll)

Haas - Ryo Hirakawa (Oliver Bearman)

Alpine - Paul Aron (Pierre Gasly)

Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who is 14 points ahead of Lando Norris and 40 in front of Max Verstappen, will be the only title protagonist to have full preparation ahead of Qualifying on Saturday and the Mexico City Grand Prix itself on Sunday.

However, it means Piastri will almost certainly miss first practice in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December as he has only made way once so far for a rookie.

Brazil (November 7-9) follows Mexico but is a Sprint weekend, so there is only one practice session, as is the penultimate round in Qatar (November 28-30).

Las Vegas (November 21-23) is the other event before Abu Dhabi but the drivers will want three full practice sessions to build up to the tight confines of the street track.

Britain's Lindblad the rookie to watch

British teenager Arvid Lindblad will drive Verstappen's Red Bull in first practice and will be closely watched as he closes in on a likely F1 debut in 2026.

Lindblad, 18, is currently seventh in his maiden F2 campaign but impressed Red Bull over the last few years in various junior single-seater categories.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed a decision will be made after Mexico on who will be Verstappen's team-mate next year, plus the two Racing Bulls seats for 2026.

Isack Hadjar is set to make the step up to Red Bull, leaving Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Lindblad to fight over the Racing Bulls spots.

The Mexican crowd will be able to cheer on home driver Pato O'Ward for the second year running as the IndyCar star replaces Norris at McLaren.

"It's always great to come home. The atmosphere and fan support in Mexico City is very special," said O'Ward.

"I'm looking forward to getting on track, contributing to the team, helping with the car setup and gathering data. Thank you to Zak [Brown] and Andrea [Stella] for the opportunity, I can't wait."

