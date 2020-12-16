Yuki Tsunoda confirmed by AlphaTauri to replace Daniil Kvyat for F1 2021

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda has been confirmed at AlphaTauri for the 2021 Formula 1 season, where he will replace Daniil Kvyat in the team's line-up.

The worst-kept secret in the sport was finally confirmed by the Red Bull-owned team the day after Tsunoda drove in the young driver test for the team in Abu Dhabi.

Tsunoda, 20, will be team-mate to Pierre Gasly.

Tsunoda was F2's rookie of the year with a third-place finish in the championship and becomes the third driver from this year's feeder series to graduate to an F1 seat for next year. F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Russia's Nikita Mazepin, who finished fifth, have signed for Haas.

"I want to thank Scuderia AlphaTauri, Red Bull and Dr. Marko for giving me this opportunity, and of course everyone from Honda, for all their support so far in my career, giving me great opportunities to race in Europe," said Tsunoda.

JAPAN BACK ON THE GRID! 🇯🇵 @yukitsunoda07 joins Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2021 @f1 season! 👊 pic.twitter.com/RKzntSQWyZ — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) December 16, 2020

The second-placed finisher in F2, Britain's Callum Ilott, meanwhile, was on Tuesday confirmed as Ferrari's test driver for next season.

Japan's last F1 driver was Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.

