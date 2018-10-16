F1 2018: Ferrari aim to 'challenge the impossible' by prolonging title battle

Ferrari want to "challenge the impossible" by reeling in Mercedes to pull off a miraculous F1 2018 title recovery.

A tough run of form has left Sebastian Vettel 67 points behind Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship, meaning the Englishman can seal his fifth crown at this weekend's United States GP.

The Scuderia, meanwhile, trail Mercedes by 78 points in the constructors' standings with just four races remaining.

But team boss Maurizio Arrivabene insists Ferrari will not give up.

"I know that the situation looks impossible but our job sometimes is to challenge the impossible," Arrivabene told Sky F1.

"This is what we're going to try to do."

Ferrari were in control of both championships before the summer break but have endured a nightmare stretch since their last victory in Belgium, with Hamilton winning every event.

There have been strategic and driver errors in that time, while Mercedes also appear to have taken a step with their car, but Arrivabene refused to point the finger at any of his staff.

"We win and we lose together," he insisted.

Vettel has lost 50 points in the championship in the last four races alone, unable to match Hamilton's speed or consistency as his rival racked up successive victories.

The German, however, has also hailed Ferrari's "inspirational" team spirit and believes they have nothing to lose during the rest of the season.

"It's not been an easy couple of weeks but the spirit in the team, considering how tough the last weeks have been, is unbroken," said Vettel.

"I know how difficult it is considering where we are but what do we have to lose? We will give it everything we can."

Vettel, who shunted into Max Verstappen and finished sixth at the last race in Japan, added: "If the races go like this it's a bit of a handover, but I think we are trying our best to fight and resist."

