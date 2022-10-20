FIA make offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA offers terms of 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull; If Red Bull accept offer - the details of which are confidential - they will accept wrongdoing for cost cap breach but receive less severe punishment; Max Verstappen hits out at 'hypocritical' rivals
By Matt Morlidge and Craig Slater
Last Updated: 20/10/22 11:53pm
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands.
The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
The details of the FIA's offer to Red Bull, however, are still unclear.
Red Bull were last week the only team found guilty of exceeding the $145m spending limit from Max Verstappen's maiden title victory last year - with a 'minor' breach meaning they had overspent by less than five per cent ($7.25m) - although have emphatically rejected claims from rival teams that they have purposely cheated.
Their stance appeared to suggest an accepted breach agreement (ABA) with the FIA - where the team would accept wrongdoing and agree to any conditions and penalties that come with it - was unlikely.
An ABA, however, has the benefits of drawing a swift line under the cost cap scandal, and a less severe punishment.
It allows financial penalties and some 'minor sporting penalties' - but crucially not a points deduction or a reduction in the team's future cost cap, more "damaging" punishments that have been called for by F1 drivers and teams.
If Red Bull reject the FIA's offer, the case would be heard by the cost cap panel and the full range of penalties would be on the table.
Sky Sports understands there could be a swift resolution. Red Bull, meanwhile, are believed to be planning a press conference on Friday morning in Texas - late afternoon UK time - to discuss the matter.
The scale of Red Bull's breach has not been revealed although Sky Sports understands the team, F1's dominant force and the imminent constructors' champions, are $4.5m under the $7.25m limit for a minor breach.
Verstappen: Rivals 'hypocritical' for questioning Red Bull
From McLaren's claim that a breach of the cost cap regulations "constitutes cheating" to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell calling for damaging penalties, Red Bull's F1 rivals have made their thoughts clear on their wrongdoing.
Verstappen, who arrives in Austin as a double world champion after wrapping up his 2022 crown at the Japanese GP, gave a staunch reply on Thursday.
"I think it's mainly because we're doing well," he said.
"They try to slow us down in any way possible. That's how Formula 1 works... everyone is at the end of the day a bit hypocritical.
"We just have to focus on our job."
Verstappen added: "Nothing has been confirmed yet but as a team we know what we have to deal with and we are very clear with what we think is correct."
His thoughts were echoed by team-mate Sergio Perez.
"We believe that we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation," Perez added. "Obviously, I will leave it down with my team to solve that together with the FIA.
"At the end of the day, there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially when you are winning.
"It's part of the sport, and this has been the case forever. I just think it's a normal situation. At the end of the day, facts will come out and people will see and understand the situation."