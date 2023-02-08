Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull returnee says he's not thinking of Sergio Perez's seat and 'wants time off'

Daniel Ricciardo has played down talk of a possible switch with Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2023, insisting he still "really wants the time off" from Formula 1 and that he's "very happy" to assist the team's main drivers.

After four up-and-down seasons away from Red Bull with Renault and McLaren, Ricciardo is back with his former team in a third driver role, which includes commercial and sim duties but reduced weekend work.

The popular eight-time race winner's return sparked talk that he could be an option to replace Perez should the Mexican - who only signed a contract through to 2024 last year - struggle alongside Max Verstappen this season.

Ricciardo, however, has stressed that he is not thinking about that scenario and that he truly wants a break after 11 straight years in F1.

"I think really for me my mindset is to really try and help the team," the Australian told Sky Sports News.

"I will give everything I can in the simulator, the races I go to I'll be in the meetings and I have no problem talking to Max and Checo [Perez], trying to share any insights and try to be the best team member I can. That's really where my heads at.

"I think as well because I personally I do really want the time off, I'm not waiting like, 'give me that chance'. I'm very happy to be where I'm at right now."

Ricciardo was a mainstay at Red Bull and a title contender before his shock move to Renault in 2019, but added at the team's launch last Friday that it "feels like I never left".

His next big decision will arrive quickly as he considers his F1 future.

Ricciardo has long suggested he intends to return to the grid in 2024, although he did not commit to that last week.

"I think I'll get my answer [on whether I want to return] inside... an internal feeling," he said.

"I'm sure I'll get that before the summer once the season starts, once I've been in the sim and gone to a few races,

"I think I'll get my answer what I truly want to do and yeah, work towards whatever that is."

