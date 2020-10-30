Williams reconfirm George Russell and Nicholas Latifi F1 stay to end Sergio Perez links

2:12 George Russell says he is now 'focused' on 2021 after speculation over next season's Williams contract was quashed George Russell says he is now 'focused' on 2021 after speculation over next season's Williams contract was quashed

Williams have reconfirmed George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will remain their drivers for 2021, ending speculation the team's new owners could make a late move for Sergio Perez.

Both drivers were already under contract for next year and announced again for 2021 in July. However, the team has since changed hands, with the Williams family selling up to American investment firm Dorilton Capital.

With Perez, who brings additional sponsorship from Mexico, on the market after being released by Racing Point for next year, speculation about whether Williams could make a late change to their plans surfaced at last week's Portuguese GP.

Those rumours were inadvertently fuelled by Simon Roberts, Williams' acting team principal, who said: "I'm not going to say anything about either of our drivers", when quizzed about it at Portimao.

But appearing alongside Russell and Latifi in Friday's press conference on the opening day of the Emilia-Romagna GP, Roberts apologised for causing confusion and re-confirmed both drivers.

"I probably caused a bit of confusion last week, I'm sorry about that," said Roberts.

"We didn't really want to comment on the driver position but we made the announcement earlier this year, nothing has changed and this is our driver line-up for this year and next year.

"We're very happy with them and we're looking forward to continuing."

Williams' announcement ends rumours with Perez, who is being replaced by Sebastian Vettel at Racing Point at the end of the season.

Perez, sixth in the championship and a dependable free agent, therefore only appears to have Red Bull as an option for 2021. Red Bull have yet to confirm Max Verstappen's team-mate, and pressure is growing on Alex Albon.

Haas, the only other team with seats open that Perez could fill, are expected to pair F2's Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.