Aston Martin car launch: Watch on Sky Sports F1 as British team reveal their 2022 car, the AMR22
Watch Aston Martin reveal on Sky Sports F1 TV channel, YouTube and Facebook from 2pm today; Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll's car for Formula 1 2022 is called the AMR22
Last Updated: 10/02/22 10:23am
Formula 1's launch season is ramping up, and today it is the turn of Aston Martin to reveal the car they hope will propel them further up the order.
The unveiling of the AMR22, Aston Martin's second car since returning to F1, can be watched on Sky Sports F1 today.
The show, from the company's Gaydon headquarters, begins at 2pm. It will be broadcast on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel as well as Sky Sports F1's YouTube and Facebook, with extensive coverage on Sky Sports' digital platforms.
If last year is anything to go by - with Daniel Craig and Tom Brady among the celebrities making an appearance in Aston's 2021 launch - their next reveal is not one to be missed.
Launch season so far: Two down, eight to go
When are the new cars revealed?
|February 4
|Haas (livery reveal)
|February 9
|Red Bull
|February 10
|Aston Martin
|February 11
|McLaren
|February 14
|AlphaTauri
|February 15
|Williams
|February 17
|Ferrari
|February 18
|Mercedes
|February 21
|Alpine
|February 27
|Alfa Romeo
The first pre-season test begins on February 23-25, while the first race of the season is on March 20 in Bahrain.