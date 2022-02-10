Aston Martin News

Aston Martin car launch: Watch on Sky Sports F1 as British team reveal their 2022 car, the AMR22

Watch Aston Martin reveal on Sky Sports F1 TV channel, YouTube and Facebook from 2pm today; Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll's car for Formula 1 2022 is called the AMR22

Last Updated: 10/02/22 10:23am

Formula 1's launch season is ramping up, and today it is the turn of Aston Martin to reveal the car they hope will propel them further up the order.

The unveiling of the AMR22, Aston Martin's second car since returning to F1, can be watched on Sky Sports F1 today.

The show, from the company's Gaydon headquarters, begins at 2pm. It will be broadcast on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel as well as Sky Sports F1's YouTube and Facebook, with extensive coverage on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

If last year is anything to go by - with Daniel Craig and Tom Brady among the celebrities making an appearance in Aston's 2021 launch - their next reveal is not one to be missed.

Launch season so far: Two down, eight to go

When are the new cars revealed?

February 4 Haas (livery reveal)
February 9 Red Bull
February 10 Aston Martin
February 11 McLaren
February 14 AlphaTauri
February 15 Williams
February 17 Ferrari
February 18 Mercedes
February 21 Alpine
February 27 Alfa Romeo

The first pre-season test begins on February 23-25, while the first race of the season is on March 20 in Bahrain.

