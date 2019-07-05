British GP: When it's on Sky Sports F1 and how to watch

It's time for the big one: The British Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

Join us for the most extensive coverage of the showpiece Silverstone weekend from July 11-14 on the back of the amazing drama and unpredictability of Austria.

Jenson Button is back with the team, alongside pundits including Martin Brundle and Damon Hill, for one of the biggest sporting events anywhere all year.

We kick off the weekend on Thursday with The F1 Show live from out on the track from 4.30pm in a show featuring special challenges and interviews with the grid's stars in front of the fans.

The key TV times for Silverstone are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, July 13 with build-up from 1pm

The Race starts at 2.10pm on Sunday, July 14 with build-up from 12.30pm

Qualifying and Race features include:

Lewis Hamilton and Martin Brundle's helicopter guide to Silverstone

Stock car racing with George Russell and Robert Kubica

Hill and Herbert remember the drama and controversy of the 1995 British GP

And lots, lots more…

Plus, that's not all. In the premiere of a special programme on Saturday teatime after the track action has finished, we pay tribute to F1's longest-serving team boss in Sir Frank: Celebrating 50 years.

With F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup action, plus the latest round of the IndyCar season from Toronto, it's a jam-packed weekend of top-line motorsport on Sky Sports.

Something very special is coming to #SkyF1 at the #BritishGP



Celebrating Sir Frank Williams’ 50 years in Formula 1



Programme to premiere after #BritishGP Qualifying on Saturday July 13@WilliamsRacing #F1 pic.twitter.com/UqqEHcjupt — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2019

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £8.99 and watch the Sunday's Grand Prix.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Sky Sports F1's British GP schedule

Thursday, June 11

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

4.30pm: The F1 Show

Friday, June 12

9.45am: British GP Practice One build-up

10am: British GP Practice One

11.50am: F2 Practice

1.45pm: British GP Practice Two build-up

2pm: British GP Practice Two

3.50pm: F2 Qualifying

4.30pm: British GP: The Story So Far

5pm: F3 Qualifying

Saturday, June 13

9.20am: F3 Race One

10.30am: British GP Practice Three build-up

11am: British GP Practice Three

12.10am: Paddock Walkabout

1pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING

3.35pm: F2 Race One

5pm: Sir Frank: Celebrating 50 Years

7pm: IndyCar Toronto Qualifying

Sunday, June 14

8.40am: F3 Race Two

9.50am: F2 Race Two

11.10am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: British GP Pit Lane Live

1.30pm: British GP On The Grid

2.10pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: British GP Paddock Live

5pm: British GP: The Notebook

7pm: British GP highlights

8pm: IndyCar Toronto

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live