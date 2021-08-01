Hungarian GP: Esteban Ocon claims shock first F1 win after early race carnage, Lewis Hamilton third from last

1:00 Watch the first lap of the Hungarian GP as multiple cars collide red-flagging the race. Watch the first lap of the Hungarian GP as multiple cars collide red-flagging the race.

Esteban Ocon claimed a totally out-of-the-blue first Formula 1 victory with Alpine after cashing in on a chaotic Hungarian GP, as Lewis Hamilton raced back from last to third to reclaim the title lead from Max Verstappen.

Verstappen finished only 10th after picking up big damage to his Red Bull in a multi-car turn-one incident in damp conditions when Valtteri Bottas lost control of his Mercedes and triggered all manner of carnage.

Bottas slammed into the back of Lando Norris' McLaren, which was then shunted into the side of Verstappen. The out-of-control Mercedes also crashed into Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, with both out on the spot.

3:19 Here is a closer look at the carnage race start from the Hungaroring resulting in five early retirements. Here is a closer look at the carnage race start from the Hungaroring resulting in five early retirements.

Hamilton had held the lead from pole but, after a red flag to clear up the scattered broken cars and debris of turn one, Mercedes then suddenly found themselves all alone on the grid for the restart.

While Hamilton continued to the grid on his intermediate tyres, the rest of the pack pitted behind him for dry tyres.

It created the barely-believable sight of Hamilton taking the restart on his own, before the rest of the pack rejoined from the pits on the correct tyres given the improving conditions. Swiftly realising their error, Mercedes pitted the world champion at the end of that restart lap but he dropped from the lead to 14th and last place.

1:50 Watch the restart to the Hungarian Grand Prix as all cars but Lewis Hamilton pitted to change their tyres. Watch the restart to the Hungarian Grand Prix as all cars but Lewis Hamilton pitted to change their tyres.

With the order dramatically shuffled after the astonishing opening laps either side of a red flag with six drivers dropping out, Alpine's 24-year-old Frenchman Ocon suddenly found himself in the lead from eighth on the grid.

Impressively, despite his near-total inexperience of F1 front-running, Ocon did not put a wheel out of line despite being put under big pressure from behind all-race long.

That was being applied by four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin, who had started 10th. The German chased Ocon all the way but had to settle for second place, having followed in and around DRS range the whole race.

After successfully undercutting Verstappen at his second visit to the pits, Hamilton raced back through the field impressively and eventually moved into third, passing Fernando Alonso after a long battle featuring several wheel-to-wheel dices, and then Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Sainz was fourth with Alonso fifth in the second Alpine.

George Russell, meanwhile, finally scored his first points for Williams in ninth, finishing ahead of the wounded Verstappen. Team-mate Nicholas Latifi opened his F1 points account entirely in eighth having run third early on from 18th on the grid.

The two-car points finish give the legendary Williams team their first points since 2019.

0:32 Watch as old rivals Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton go wheel-to-wheel in an amazing Hungarian GP battle. Watch as old rivals Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton go wheel-to-wheel in an amazing Hungarian GP battle.

Bottas, meanwhile, has been given a five-place grid penalty for the next race after the summer break in Belgium for causing the lap-one collision.

More to follow…

Hungarian GP Race Result: Top 10

1) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

2) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

6) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

7) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

8) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

9) George Russell, Williams

10) Max Verstappen, Red Bull