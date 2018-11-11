Brazil GP: How the grid lines up

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will line up on the front row for Sunday's Brazilian GP after both drivers avoided penalties in qualifying.

Hamilton, who secured pole, wasn't investigated by stewards after his near-miss with Sergey Sirotkin, while Vettel was only fined and handed a reprimand for not following instructions at the weighbridge.

It's a Mercedes-Ferrari second row behind them with Valtteri Bottas ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, and Max Verstappen will start fifth.

The Brazilian GP starts at 5.10pm, build-up from 3.30pm on Sky F1

His Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is one of two drivers who has a grid penalty.

Ricciardo will start down in 11th after taking a five-place penalty for a turbocharger change on his engine, while Esteban Ocon is also docked five places as Force India replaced his gearbox.

BRAZILIAN GP PROVISIONAL GRID

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

7) Charles Leclerc, Sauber

8) Romain Grosjean, Haas

9) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

10) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

11) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull*

12) Sergio Perez, Force India

13) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

14) Sergey Sirotkn, Williams

15) Carlos Sainz, Renault

16) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso

17) Fernando Alonso, McLaren

18) Esteban Ocon, Force India**

19) Lance Stroll, Williams

20) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

*handed five-place grid penalty for turbocharger change on engine

**five-place grid penalty for replacing gearbox

