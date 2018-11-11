Brazil GP: How the grid lines up
Sunday's race underway at 5.10pm, simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One; Hamilton on pole ahead of Vettel
Last Updated: 11/11/18 2:19pm
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will line up on the front row for Sunday's Brazilian GP after both drivers avoided penalties in qualifying.
Hamilton, who secured pole, wasn't investigated by stewards after his near-miss with Sergey Sirotkin, while Vettel was only fined and handed a reprimand for not following instructions at the weighbridge.
It's a Mercedes-Ferrari second row behind them with Valtteri Bottas ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, and Max Verstappen will start fifth.
The Brazilian GP starts at 5.10pm, build-up from 3.30pm on Sky F1
How to watch with Race Control
His Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo is one of two drivers who has a grid penalty.
Ricciardo will start down in 11th after taking a five-place penalty for a turbocharger change on his engine, while Esteban Ocon is also docked five places as Force India replaced his gearbox.
BRAZILIAN GP PROVISIONAL GRID
1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
3) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
4) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
5) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber
7) Charles Leclerc, Sauber
8) Romain Grosjean, Haas
9) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
10) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
11) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull*
12) Sergio Perez, Force India
13) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault
14) Sergey Sirotkn, Williams
15) Carlos Sainz, Renault
16) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso
17) Fernando Alonso, McLaren
18) Esteban Ocon, Force India**
19) Lance Stroll, Williams
20) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren
*handed five-place grid penalty for turbocharger change on engine
**five-place grid penalty for replacing gearbox
Sunday, November 11
3.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE!
4.30pm: On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)
5.10pm: THE BRAZILIAN GP LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)
7.30pm: Paddock Live!
