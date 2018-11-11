Brazilian GP live on Sky One and Sky F1, the race start is 5.10pm

Sky Sports F1's exclusively live coverage of the Brazilian GP will be simulcast on Sky One on Sunday.

Held at the legendary Interlagos circuit, steeped in history and the famous passion of the Sao Paulo crowd, the Brazilian GP is one of the most eagerly-anticipated of the season

Sky Sports F1's race-day coverage will begin at 3.30pm with Pit Lane Live

Coverage on Sky One will start at 4.30pm, with both channels - Sky One and Sky Sports F1 - simulcasting On The Grid and The Brazilian GP Live.

The all-important race start time this Sunday for UK-based viewers is 5.10pm.

How to watch with Race Control

The Brazilian GP on Sky F1

But why the 5.10pm race start?

Sunday's Brazilian GP will have a 5.10pm start-time for UK-based viewers as part of the sport's drive to bolster accessibility.

For the 2018 season, F1's bosses changed the start time for every race to ten past the hour so that TV broadcasters who commence coverage on the hour can reflect the rising tension and anticipation ahead of a race.

In previous years, the Brazilian GP has tended to start at 4pm for a UK-based audience.

But in a second change to the race's start time, all the on-track sessions for the races in Brazil and Europe were put back an hour. In a detailed explanation, F1 bosses revealed that 'Research has indicated that a wider TV audience is reachable later in the afternoons, especially in the summer months. Consequently, it has been decided to move the schedule of every session back by one hour across the whole weekend for each of the above-mentioned Grands Prix.'

HOW AND WHERE TO WATCH FOR SUBSCRIBERS

Watch Sky F1 on the go like never before thanks to the new Race Control service, which is available on iOS and Android devices for subscribers via the Sky Sports app. Find out more here.

TV: Sky Channel 406 is the home of Sky Sports F1 throughout the 2018 season and features live coverage of every practice, qualifying and race.

If you're not already a subscriber, find out more about Sky F1

Sky Go: Subscribers can watch the action wherever they are as it happens. Sign in to Sky Go to watch on your desktop computer or laptop or download the app.

Race Control: On the Red Button and the Sky Sports app, take control of what you watch thanks to multiple driver cams, the pitlane channel, driver tracker and an up-to-date timing page.

Ultra HD: Sky Q customers with a 2TB box and Multiscreen package can watch the F1 track action in incredible Ultra HD - the only place in the UK and Ireland you can do so. Upgrade your package via the Sky Shop.

On Demand: If you miss the live action, or want to watch again, catch up via the Formula 1 tab in the Sky Sports section of On Demand on connected boxes.

Non-subscribers: How to watch live

NOW TV: Watch the race from £7.99 - with no contract required. The NOW TV app is available on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles, and you can register up to four of them.

Want to become a Sky Sports subscriber? Find out more here

And don't forget...

The Sky Sports website and mobile app, along with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds, bring you all the latest news, insight, pictures and video from every race weekend, with track sessions covered in our live blog.

Brazilian GP schedule - Sunday, November 11

3.30pm: Pit Lane LIVE!

4.30pm: On The Grid LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

5.10pm: THE BRAZILIAN GP LIVE! (Simulcast on Sky One)

7.30pm: Paddock Live!

0:30 Formula 1’s next stop in 2018: Interlagos and the Brazilian GP – the race where anything can happen… Formula 1’s next stop in 2018: Interlagos and the Brazilian GP – the race where anything can happen…

Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.