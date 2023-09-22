Japanese GP: 'Nothing's up' with Red Bull after dominant F1 Friday practice, Pierre Gasly crash, Daniel Ricciardo and more

Verstappen and Red Bull stay true to their word

Normal service resumed, then?

Probably as much in distant hope than any serious expectation, there had been some lingering intrigue in the wake of the sudden turnaround in the F1 formbook in Singapore last week as to whether there was any fundamental reason for the sudden evaporation of Red Bull's pace.

Indeed, whether in the absence of any subsequent immediate return to dominant form at Suzuka, "something" might just be "up" with the season's dominant car as Lewis Hamilton delicately put it on Thursday, in apparent reference to the recent technical directive on flexing bodywork issued by the FIA.

So after Max Verstappen flew out of the traps in Japan to top Practice One by six tenths of a second and then do likewise in Practice Two by a still-comfortable margin of 0.3s seconds, is it already safe to say that - as Red Bull themselves had stressed all along - that nothing was indeed up with the previously all-conquering RB19 after all?

"I think we can," said Sky F1's Karun Chandhok.

"Singapore was an anomaly for them. It's completely different to any other track on the calendar and they've arrived here and certainly on the early evidence Is they are right back on form.

"Verstappen was pretty devastating all day today [Friday]. Every time the car went out on track he basically went to the top of the times by some margin. So I think it's safe to safe that they have bounced back from Singapore pretty conclusively."

Damon Hill, meanwhile, observed: "Verstappen seemed immediately to do a time and everyone was playing catch-up."

The wider truth, as also suggested by Hamilton, is that the combination of Verstappen, RB19 and Suzuka was always like to be a particularly potent one.

While a repeat of their lap-time advantage of 0.3s would 'only' translate to an advantage after 52 laps of 16 seconds rather than half a minute in Sunday's race, the early signs are certainly ominous for the rest, even if Singapore victors Ferrari were encouraged to be relatively close.

"Red Bull seem to be extremely quick this weekend but I don't think we are so far off," suggested Charles Leclerc, in the one crumb of comfort on display on Friday for the rest.

While McLaren also look handy, the Friday story for Mercedes was rather more concerning for their weekend prospects.

Gasly crash caps tough start for Alpine

Out of the top 10 with both cars in both of Friday's sessions, Alpine certainly could have done without the addition of sizeable crash damage being done to their overnight job list.

Gasly, 19th fastest in second practice, ran off the road and hit the barriers at the ever-tricky second Degner, where numerous drivers ran wide during Friday's running.

"At this stage of the race weekend, I would say we have some work to do and I'm sure there's more to come from us," said the Frenchman.

"Unfortunately, our day ended with a small off at Turn Nine right at the end of Free Practice Two. I just lost the front slightly and I could not correct it in time and that meant we slid through the gravel and into the barrier. We will learn from it and move on."

Could Ricciardo now return later than Qatar?

While neither AlphaTauri nor Daniel Ricciardo have ever publicly set a timeframe on when the Australian might return to racing from the broken bone in his hand, it has been widely discussed that the Qatar Grand Prix on October 6-8 was being targeted as a first possible comeback point.

That's now just two weeks away, but the team struck a noticeable note of caution about timeframes on Friday.

"He's still going through that recovery phase," said Jonathan Eddolls, Alpha Tauri's chief race engineer Jonathan Eddolls, in the press conference.

"I'd say we are still talking a while away, so I wouldn't want to put a target on it. The recovery is going well. We have got some simulator work planned before a return and I think from our side and his side there is no rush to get him back too early. The worst thing would be to get him back before it's properly healed and cause any issues. So watch this space."

Should Qatar be a little too soon, then the impressive Liam Lawson will certainly continue in Ricciardo's seat for at least one more race weekend beyond this one. Given the young New Zealander is thought to have lost out on staying on full-time for 2024 to Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, any further chances to stake his case for a return further down the line will surely be welcomed.

After Qatar, F1 heads to a triple header in North and South America from October 20.

Schumacher in Alpine sportscar talks

With the strong likelihood that Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher is facing a second year on the sidelines from a full-time seat in Formula 1, it has emerged the 24-year-old could still be back in another racing category in 2024.

Alpine's interim F1 team boss Bruno Famin, who also serves as vice-president for the wider Alpine motorsports programme, confirmed on Friday initial talks had been held about Schumacher racing with them in the World Endurance Championship.

"It is true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our endurance programme, with the A424," said Famin.

"It would be a good opportunity for both parties I think. But for the time being we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon."

Toto Wolff has already confirmed any extra-circulator racing activities for Schumacher next year would not stop him from continuing in his Mercedes role.

"Mick has a place here as a reserve driver, he is part of the family," said Wolff in Singapore. "We hope that he stays with us in that role. We will give him time in the car and if he can get a works seat with another manufacturer in WEC, or sportscars or wherever he will always have that warm harbour here.

"In whatever programme he does decide, he can stay - if it is positive from the other side - with us as a reserve driver."

What's new on the Red Bull and Ferrari?

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins were down in the pit lane ahead of opening practice to compare the two cars.

