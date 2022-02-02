DHL fastest lap award

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 title and holds the record number of DHL Fastest Lap Awards, with six victories in the competition. Can he make it four in a row in 2022?

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2022 - Standings Grand Prix Driver Team Time Lap Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Italy United States Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada Great Britain Austria France Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russia Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil Abu Dhabi