DHL Fastest Lap Award 2022

Check out the fastest drivers this season

Last Updated: 02/02/22 3:23pm

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Lewis Hamilton won the 2021 title and holds the record number of DHL Fastest Lap Awards, with six victories in the competition. Can he make it four in a row in 2022?

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2022 - Standings

Grand Prix Driver Team Time Lap
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Australia
Italy
United States
Spain
Monaco
Azerbaijan
Canada
Great Britain
Austria
France
Hungary
Belgium
Netherlands
Italy
Russia
Singapore
Japan
United States
Mexico
Brazil
Abu Dhabi

History

2021 Lewis Hamilton
2020 Lewis Hamilton
2019 Lewis Hamilton
2018 Valtteri Bottas
2017 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2011 Mark Webber
2010 Fernando Alonso
2009 Sebastian Vettel
2008 Kimi Raikkonen
2007 Kimi Raikkonen

