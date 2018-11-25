Abu Dhabi provisional grid: How the F1 field lines up

Lewis Hamilton stats from his 11th pole position of a stunning 2018 with both Mercedes drivers at the head of the field for Sunday's season-closing Abu Dhabi GP.

The race begins at 1.10pm on Sky F1 and Sky One and the grid sees Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull lining up in a 'Noah's Ark' style formation on the front three rows.

And, for the first time since September's Singapore GP, there are no grid penalties through the 20-car field as of race-day morning.

ABU DHABI GP PROVISIONAL GRID

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

4) Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

5) Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

6) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7) Romain Grosjean, Haas

8) Charles Leclerc, Sauber

9) Esteban Ocon, Force India

10) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

11) Carlos Sainz, Renault

12) Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

13) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14) Sergio Perez, Force India

15) Fernando Alonso, McLaren

16) Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso

17) Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

18) Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren

19) Sergey Sirotkin, Williams

20) Lance Stroll, Williams

