Toto Wolff backs George Russell to succeed Lewis Hamilton as new Mercedes 'leader' after Ferrari switch

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he "couldn't wish" for a better "new team leader" than George Russell when Lewis Hamilton departs for Ferrari in 2025.

Hamilton stunned the Formula 1 world by deciding to switch to the Italian team just five months after signing a contract extension with Mercedes, which included a break clause after the upcoming 2024 season.

The seven-time world champion making his decision well in advance of his departure date has given Wolff plenty of time to find a replacement, a process the Austrian says is made easier by the quality of Russell.

"With all the Lewis discussion, something that has not been talked about enough is George," Wolff said.

"George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team. He is of the generation of Lando (Norris) and (Charles) Leclerc and some of the others.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damon Hill and Natalie Pinkham debate whether Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is the biggest in history on a special edition of the F1 Show

"I couldn't wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves, no doubt about that."

In his debut campaign with Mercedes in 2022, Russell finished two places and 35 points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' standings, while also claiming the team's only win of the last two years at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Russell, who will turn 26 later this month, endured a more challenging second campaign as inconsistency, particularly in races, saw him finish five places and 59 points behind Hamilton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell won his first ever Formula 1 Grand Prix by holding off Hamilton for victory in Brazil

Despite the challenging nature of the campaign, not aided by Mercedes once more failing to produce a car capable of challenging Max Verstappen's dominant Red Bull, Wolff retains full confidence in the Brit's ability.

He added: "We have such a solid foundation, such a quick, talented and intelligent guy in the car that we just need to take the right choice for the second driver, and that's not something I want to be rushed in.

"I guess that a few contracts have been signed a few weeks ago that we would have looked at that could have been interesting but timing here beat us a bit."

Rosberg exit experience to help Mercedes?

Hamilton's impending exit will not be the first time Mercedes have been suddenly left looking for a replacement driver.

Back in 2016, Hamilton's then team-mate Nico Rosberg decided just a week after winning an intense title battle against the Brit that he would retire, leaving Mercedes with less than four months to install a replacement for the following campaign.

Mercedes went on to sign Valtteri Bottas, who would remain as Hamilton's team-mate for five seasons during a hugely successful period for the team, and the process is something Wolff insists he is looking forward to.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolff says he respects Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes, and insists their friendship will remain beyond the end of their professional relationship

"In a way, I always like change because change provides you with opportunity," he said.

"In the same way we embraced the Nico situation, and that was equally like from one moment to the other, unexpected, I'm really looking forward to taking the right decisions with the team together with my colleagues on who's going to be in the seat next year.

"Maybe it's a chance to do something bold."

And what might that "something bold" be?

Wolff was pressed on whether he might consider Mercedes junior programme driver Andrea 'Kimi' Antonelli for the 2025 seat, with the 17-year-old set to make his F2 debut in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Jenson Button would like to see his former team-mate Fernando Alonso replace Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2025 season

"Kimi's been with Mercedes since he was 11 and he's been in the junior programme, and his junior career was very successful," Wolff said.

"I think most important at that stage is that he concentrates on F2. I think if we start to spin his mind or unleash rumours in the media onto him, that's not going to help his F2 campaign.

"He's just stepped out of karts a few years ago, he's not even 18, so I would rather not start any speculation about him going into Formula 1 at that stage."

24 races in 2024! Watch every round of next season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...