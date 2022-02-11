McLaren launch new car: Watch live on Sky Sports F1 as team reveal their 2022 challenger, the MCL36

Don't miss a spectacular launch live on Sky Sports F1 tonight as McLaren - Britain's most successful team - reveal the car they hope will continue their resurgent rise back towards the front of the grid.

The MCL36, McLaren's first car built to F1's revolutionary new rules, will be revealed in the flesh, with the show starting at 7pm from their Woking HQ.

.@McLarenF1 fans realising it's launch day today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5iUHoXMQIx — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 11, 2022

The event, which McLaren are using the event to launch all four of its racing programmes for 2022 (F1, IndyCar, Extreme E and Esports) will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel as well as Sky Sports F1's YouTube and Facebook, with extensive coverage on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

After finishing in the top four in each of the last three seasons - a huge upturn in fortunes following the Honda era - the 20-time world champions will hope their new car maximises the dramatic regulations reset.

The rules, which have led to much-different cars in a bid for improved wheel-to-wheel racing, have the potential to reset the pecking order.

"I have the confidence in the team regarding what we have this year," said Norris, who recently agreed a new four-year deal, an encouraging show of faith from one of F1's leading young drivers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Aston Martin team have revealed their new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. (Warning: video contains flashing images) The Aston Martin team have revealed their new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season. (Warning: video contains flashing images)

"What we have this year, we have no idea what that's going to be against any other team. But I have strong faith in everyone at McLaren.

"They're working as hard as possible, doing the best job they can to continue this trend we've been on the last few years.

"Whether that means we jump up a few positions, whether we lose a few positions, that's just the way it is. But that doesn't mean I'll think any less of the team, I'll still have that faith and confidence in year two, year three, year four.

"That's the higher end and that's when there will be more opportunities for us to achieve more as a team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris has committed his Formula 1 future to McLaren by extending his contract until the end of 2025. Lando Norris has committed his Formula 1 future to McLaren by extending his contract until the end of 2025.

McLaren, only behind Ferrari in terms of titles, admit rising to the front will be easier said than done this year and are still thinking long-term with their rebuild amid infrastructure upgrades including a new wind tunnel.

"I have confidence in the team for this year, whether or not we'll be able to win races or world championships is a very [big] question and we'll have to wait and see," said Norris.

"But we still know that we've got the wind tunnel and other few things we don't have just yet to be able to beat teams like Mercedes and Red Bull who are performing at such a high level.

"It's extremely difficult, and almost impossible unless your so incredible in every other area that you're just making up for not having a good enough wind tunnel. I don't think we're at that point quite yet."