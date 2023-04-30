Azerbaijan GP: Charles Leclerc facing tough task to fend off Red Bulls but Sergio Perez knows anything can happen in Baku

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc faces another tough task to fend off the charging Red Bulls at the Azerbaijan GP after the Sprint confirmed Ferrari's race pace deficit.

Leclerc had to settle for second in Saturday's 17-lap blast around Baku after Sprint winner Sergio Perez passed him for the lead at the start of the eighth lap.

Ferrari's race pace has been their Achilles heel so far in 2023 - they are yet to finish on the podium in a full-length Grand Prix - but Leclerc is hoping to maximise his points haul given how much happier he feels in the SF-23 in Baku.

"The Red Bulls still have the upper hand in the race," Leclerc said after the Sprint.

"We, again, must not forget how far we were behind in race pace two races ago. We did a step forward.

"We are still not where we want to be, but if winning is not possible then we just need to take the maximum points.

"We will try to go for the win, even though the Red Bull seems a bit quicker."

Expanding on where his car falls short, Leclerc told Sky Sports F1: "We just have a car that is too aggressive on tyres, so I don't feel like there's much improvement for Sunday.

"But I will do everything again and see what's possible."

Leclerc's lap on Friday afternoon ended Red Bull's 100 per cent record in qualifying in 2023, but the reigning constructors' champions have yet to be truly challenged for a race win this season.

Championship leader Max Verstappen lines up alongside Leclerc on the front row on Sunday, having been handicapped in the Sprint by first-lap damage suffered in a coming together with George Russell.

Perez will be immediately behind Leclerc in third and the two Red Bull drivers expect to be contending for victory once again.

"I'm confident that I will be fighting for the win, but let's see, it's Baku so anything can happen," Sprint winner Perez told Sky Sports F1.

"I just want to make sure I deliver when it matters."

Verstappen's first aim is escaping early trouble.

"If we keep the car in a 100 per cent state there's a good chance of winning," he said.

"It's a bit different (on Sunday), starting on the high fuel loads and higher track temps. I think naturally it will be a bit tougher on the tyres for everyone.

"But most important is to get clean through lap one and then you will see what the car will do in terms of how it reacts and how it responds.

"I think we have good race pace."

Hamilton hopes to capitalise on Sprint learnings

Lewis Hamilton will line up fifth on the grid for Sunday's race, one place ahead of where he started Saturday's Sprint.

The 100km race proved to be a frustrating one for the seven-time world champion as he came home in seventh - losing a position to Fernando Alonso on the Safety Car restart having had to back out of a move on Carlos Sainz.

And Hamilton hopes the information learned from Saturday's struggles will help him to deliver a better result on Sunday.

"It's never great going backwards but that's motor racing sometimes," the Mercedes driver said.

"I didn't have the pace of the cars ahead of me, but I know why that is now, from having the Sprint. It's a good indicator of what the problem is in terms of set-up, so we'll look into it and hopefully make some improvements (for Sunday).

"It's going to be tough, but anything can happen."

Team-mate Russell will be starting from 11th and is hoping to capitalise on any Baku chaos to move up the field.

"The car felt OK, we just don't have enough speed," Russell said on Saturday.

"We know we've got work to do for the race. I'll be starting further back, but the race pace looked good. I'll be doing my best to carve my way through.

"Hopefully I can have a clean start, stay out of trouble and from there, it's a long race with potential for red flags and Safety Cars. Anything can happen so we will see."

Azerbaijan GP provisional grid

1) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

4) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

7) Lando Norris (McLaren)

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

9) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

11) George Russell (Mercedes)

12) Alex Albon (Williams)

13) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

14) Logan Sargeant (Williams)

15) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

16) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

17) Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

18) Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

19) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) - pit lane start

20) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - pit lane start

