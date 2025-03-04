Drive to Survive Season 7: Toto Wolff reveals Lewis Hamilton promise about Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff appears to suggest Lewis Hamilton did not want Max Verstappen at Mercedes when he was driving for the Silver Arrows, the release of Netflix's Drive to Survive season seven has revealed.

The latest series of the documentary has an episode which focuses on which driver would replace Hamilton after the seven-time world champion shockingly announced he would leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 for Ferrari.

Hamilton, who joined Mercedes in 2013, has repeatedly alluded over his career in F1 he will be team-mates with anyone and told Sky Sports in 2023 that he "100 per cent would be more than happy" to race against Verstappen in equal machinery but thinks the Dutchman does not want to be team-mates with him.

The behind-the-scenes footage in Drive to Survive shows Wolff speaking to his wife Susie Wolff at the balcony of their home in Monaco, pondering whether George Russell is good enough to lead the team from 2025 and who should replace Hamilton.

"So Carlos [Sainz] is somebody to look at. He's had some really good performances," Toto says

"Fernando [Alonso], I mean, race pace, racecraft is still very good.

Susie replies: "You're not going to be starting a new era with a long contract with Fernando, it's an interim."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins take an in-depth look at the cars after the final day of Formula 1 testing

She then asks: "You don't think Max is an option?"

Toto immediately responds: "I think he is. But, if you win all the races in a season, I think he is."

Susie says: "There's not much reason to leave."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen tests his cricket skills with England players Reece Topley, Issy Wong and Will Jacks. Courtesy of Oracle Red Bull Racing and England Cricket

Toto answers: "I haven't spoken to him because I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to him but I will have the conversation now."

Toto Wolff would ultimately go on and hold talks with Verstappen's management team across the first half of 2024 to try and persuade the Dutchman to join Mercedes.

However, the talks ended during the summer break in August and Mercedes announced teenager Kimi Antonelli as Russell's team-mate for 2025.

Footage of Antonelli finding out he got the seat is also revealed in Drive to Survive Season 7, after Wolff watched the Italian drive a GT3 car at Imola where he remarked "What did you raise, he’s amazing” to Antonelli's father.

All 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are available on Netflix from Friday, March 7. Sky customers can access Netflix via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

When is the first F1 race?

For the first time since 2019, the season-opener will be held in Melbourne at the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16. The first race has switched from Bahrain to Australia due to Ramadan taking place throughout March.

There are 24 events on the 2025 F1 calendar, the same number as last year, with the season ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

Watch all 24 race weekends from the 2025 Formula 1 season live on Sky Sports F1, starting with the Australian GP on March 14-16. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime