Aston Villa vs Leicester preview: Semi-final at Villa Park finely poised at 1-1

Villa host Leicester with the semi-final tie poised at 1-1 following the first leg at the King Power Stadium

Team news, prediction and key stats ahead of Aston Villa vs Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, live on Sky Sports (Kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Villa may hand a debut to striker Mbwana Samatta

Dean Smith has called on new signing Mbwana Samatta to immediately bring his quality to bear as Aston Villa bid for a third visit to Wembley in 21 months.

After playing the last four matches without a recognised striker, Villa boss Smith will hand Samatta his debut on Tuesday night.

Smith also has another striker in Keinan Davis available again after three months out with a hamstring injury, but midfielder Danny Drinkwater is ineligible after playing in an earlier round in the competition while on loan with Burnley.

Jamie Vardy should be back after his hamstring injury

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to return from a hamstring injury; the 33-year-old missed his side's FA Cup win at Brentford having limped off with a possible hamstring problem during the previous game against West Ham.

Wilfred Ndidi is fit to start but Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Wes Morgan (illness) will not be available.

Analysis: How Grealish is carrying Villa

Are Villa a one-man team? In the context of this relegation battle, it's difficult to argue otherwise.

Gerard Brand takes a look at Jack Grealish's impact this season....

Opta stats

Aston Villa lost 4-1 to Leicester City in the Premier League earlier this season - the Villans haven't lost consecutive home games against the Foxes in all competitions since August 1969.

Each of the last six teams to draw the first leg of the League Cup semi-final at home have then gone on to be eliminated in the second leg.

Aston Villa managed just three shots in the first leg at the King Power Stadium, fewer than two Leicester players had in the match - James Maddison (8) and Jamie Vardy (4).

Leicester are unbeaten in their last 16 away League Cup matches (W11 D5), though two of those draws saw the Foxes eliminated on penalties.

Thommo's prediction

Aston Villa did really well at the King Power. They defended well and defended deep. Can they get away with it again? I doubt it. Because Villa are at home, I think they will score and they will be more adventurous than they were in the first leg. I think Leicester will have too much for them. Villa will have to come out slightly and play and this will play into Leicester's hands and give them more room to work it in behind Villa's back four.

Thommo predicts: Aston Villa 1-2 Leicester (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Super Stat: Villains to be Outfoxed?

Although Aston Villa may have home advantage, 42 per cent of Super 6 players are predicting a 1-2 Leicester win, which would see them progress to the Carabao Cup final. What score will you predict, with £250k up for grabs?

