Other matches

Sat 2nd November

Premier League

  • Aston Villa vs Liverpool
  • 3:00pm Saturday 2nd November
  • Villa Park  

A Villa -

Liverpool -

Latest Premier League odds HOME 15/2 DRAW 5/1 AWAY 2/7 +149 MORE

Live

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE!

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool highlights from 5.15pm

©2019 Sky UK