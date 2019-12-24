Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Norwich preview in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Team news

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is out for around the next three months after fracturing an ankle.

On a positive note, Dean Smith is expecting centre-back Tyrone Mings to potentially be in contention for the trip to Watford on Saturday.

The England international, who has been out since December 8 after straining his hamstring in a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester, is closing in on a return, although the Boxing Day game at home to Norwich comes too soon.

Striker Keinan Davis, who has been out for almost two months with his own hamstring problem, is in the same situation as Mings and could be available for the Hornets clash.

Norwich have no reported fresh injuries with Teemu Pukki fit despite breaking his toe against Leicester.

Josip Drmic Ben Godfrey (knee) and Timm Klose (knee) are long-term absentees.

How to follow

Opta stats

Aston Villa are looking to secure just their second Premier League double over Norwich (also 2013-14), following their 5-1 victory at Carrow Road in October.

After winning their first Premier League away game against Aston Villa in November 1992 (3-2), Norwich are winless in their last seven top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3 L4). However, they did win 2-1 at the ground in the Championship last season.

Aston Villa are winless in their last nine Premier League Boxing Day games (D4 L5), netting just one goal in their last five. Indeed, only Newcastle (13) have lost more such games than the Villans (12) in the competition's history.

Norwich City have played more Premier League games on Boxing Day without a victory than any other side in the competition (6 - D1 L5).

Aston Villa have conceded as many goals in their last two Premier League home games (7) as they had in their previous seven at Villa Park this season.

After winning five consecutive Premier League games in which they scored the first goal, Norwich have dropped points on each of the last four occasions they've opened the scoring in the competition (D2 L2).

Aston Villa have won only once in their last nine Premier League matches (W1 D1 L7), losing each of the last four in a row. Villa boss Dean Smith has never lost five consecutive league games in his managerial career.

Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane has been directly involved in eight goals in his seven league games against Norwich (5 goals, 3 assists), more than he has against other side in English league football.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games - as many as he had in his opening 45 appearances in the competition. The midfielder has more goals (5) and the joint-most assists (4) of any Aston Villa player in the Premier League this season.

Norwich's Todd Cantwell has seven goal involvements in 18 Premier League games this season (5 goals, 2 assists) - more than double the amount he registered in 24 Championship appearances last term (1 goal, 2 assists).

Charlie's prediction

Are we surprised where Norwich are at? They haven't spent much and have problems at the back, but then they post a couple of decent performances. Todd Cantwell has been their best player, while Teemu Pukki has been finding the net again. Norwich have goals in them if you get the service to Pukki and get Cantwell on the ball, if they don't do that they will struggle.

This is a must-win game for Villa, whereas Norwich will be happy with a point. I don't know how I am getting to this scoreline, but when Villa finished the game with Jonathan Kodjia and Wesley up front, they played well. If they went a bit more route one, they could have some joy.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)