Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke highlights and commentary

REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS: VOKES SENDS STOKE TO QUARTERSStoke reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after knocking out last season's runners-up Aston Villa with a fine 1-0 win courtesy of Sam Vokes' 26th-minute header.Villa have impressed during their opening two Premier League games, but lacked rhythm as Dean Smith made 11 changes to the side that beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Monday.Stoke were good value for their victory, handed to them by Vokes' flick-on at the near post from Jordan Thompson's corner, and he ought to have doubled his tally from close range in the second period.The hosts offered very little to trouble Adam Davies in the Stoke goal with Anwar El Ghazi coming closest to forcing penalties with a low drive.