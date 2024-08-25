Aberdeen 2-0 Kilmarnock: Pape Habib Gueye scores twice to maintain Dons winning start

Aberdeen maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a deserved 2-0 win over 10-player Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Pape Habib Gueye headed home both goals, either side of Killie captain Brad Lyons seeing red - after a VAR review - for a challenge on Ester Sokler early in the second half.

Killie boss Derek McInnes, himself a former Aberdeen manager, had stoked tensions before the match, suggesting his side should not face such a lengthy trip after Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying defeat to FC Copenhagen.

Meanwhile, the Dons were bolstered by the loan arrival of Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall, though he started on the bench.

There was a first Dons start for winger Topi Keskinen, who scored after coming off the bench in the League Cup win over Queen's Park last Saturday, while McInnes made two changes from the side that had lined up in Denmark.

Image: Gueye scores to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock

Aberdeen were immediately on the front foot and could have been in front after 11 minutes when Sokler and Gueye were unable to take advantage of quickfire crosses from Jack MacKenzie and Jamie McGrath.

McGrath was involved again in creating an opportunity for Keskinen, with the winger dragging his effort wide of the post.

Killie's first real chance came in the 22nd minute as Liam Donnelly slipped in David Watson, despite the challenge of Graeme Shinnie, but goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov was equal to the effort.

A minute later, Aberdeen were ahead. They moved up the field patiently, working the ball to the left where Shinnie delivered a cross for Gueye to peel off his man and head home at the back post.

Kilmarnock had a penalty claim shortly afterwards when Marley Watkins collided with home defender Gavin Molloy, but the claim was waved away.

The visitors were coming back into the game following the introduction of Bruce Anderson for Watson, but Lyons' straight-leg challenge on Sokler after 53 minutes saw him sent off and the Dons regain control.

Sokler should have scored from close range before the hour, MacKenzie again providing the left-wing cross which the striker somehow turned over the crossbar from eight yards.

When the second goal arrived, it was almost a carbon copy of the first. This time it was a McGrath corner from the left that saw Gueye find space and again he directed a header in at the far post.

With the points in the bag, Aberdeen made a slew of changes, including handing debuts to Nisbet and midfielder Ante Palaversa, with a couple of half-chances falling to MacKenzie and McGrath.

And a costly day for Killie was compounded as the game entered stoppage time, with Stuart Findlay withdrawn as a concussion substitution following a clash of heads with Peter Ambrose.

Thelin: Everybody has started from zero

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin:

"I'm happy with the performance. We had a good first half and attacked in different ways. The momentum changed throughout the game, but I like the team spirit with everyone working for each other.

"There's an extra touch at Pittodrie with the fans' backing, so I'm happy with how the atmosphere is growing and everybody understands they have to work together to help Aberdeen grow.

"Pape is good in the air. Today how he scored was good timing - even if you're big you have to be there, read the game and be in the right position, and he's really clever there.

"Everybody has started from zero and I'm happy with how they are growing and contributing towards the team."

McInnes: Red card had an impact

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes:

"I think the referee got it right initially. I thought it was a yellow card, but you're always fearful because obviously I'm a good bit away from it. Having seen it again, I think Brad's mistimed it and I don't think it's off the ground and the contact with the player is inside his thigh.

"Aberdeen scored when they were the better team, and I think the red card did have an impact, but allowing two free headers in our six-yard box deserves to be punished.

"We have to look at our own part in that. The last three weeks after European games we've had men sent off."

