Live on Sky: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Team news and match stats ahead of Wednesday's Sky Live game between Aberdeen and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Niall McGinn is a doubt for Aberdeen as they prepare to host Rangers in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Northern Ireland international picked up a calf strain after netting Aberdeen's winner against St Mirren on Saturday.

Craig Bryson remains out with a knock along with long-term absentees Ethan Ross (thigh), Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Scott Wright (knee).

Aberdeen's Niall McGinn could miss out on facing Rangers at Pittodrie

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hopes to have the squad that thrashed Hearts 5-0 on Sunday available again.

The Gers medical team are nursing a couple of knocks ahead of the journey north to Pittodrie but Gerrard is optimistic the players involved will pull through.

Winger Jordan Jones has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a knee injury after complaining of a tight thigh muscle and will have to put his return date back by a few days.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts

Opta stats

Aberdeen have only won one of their last nine home games against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L6), and are winless in five such meetings (D2 L3) since a 2-1 victory in September 2016.

Rangers have won each of their last three Scottish Premiership meetings with Aberdeen under Steven Gerrard by an aggregate score of 11-2; the last Gers boss to win four in a row over the Dons in the division was Walter Smith between April 2010 and April 2011.

There have been 11 red cards in the last 12 league meetings between Aberdeen and Rangers, including six in five since the start of last season; indeed, since the start of the 2016-17 season, no other match-up has seen more than six red cards shown compared to the 11 in matches between the Dons and the Gers.

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew says this season's title race between Celtic and Rangers is positive for Scottish football

Aberdeen have won four of their last five league matches (D1); they had only won three of their nine Scottish Premiership games before this (D3 L3).

Rangers are looking to win four consecutive away league games for the first time since February 2018 under Graeme Murty.

Rangers right-back James Tavernier has scored nine goals in his nine league appearances against Aberdeen since the start of the 2017-18 season, with eight of them coming from the penalty spot; this is more goals than any other player has scored against a single opponent in the Scottish Premiership in this time.

