Ajax vs Liverpool preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Ajax vs Liverpool in their opening Champions League group stage game on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Liverpool's defensive options have been stretched further after Joel Matip did not train ahead of their Champions League opener against Ajax and is unlikely to travel.

The Reds are already without centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, out for several months with an ACL injury which requires surgery, and losing Matip - who was spotted coming out of a Liverpool hospital at the weekend - is a further blow. It means Liverpool are likely to line up with Joe Gomez and midfielder Fabinho in central defence.

2:19 The Football Show's Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock assess Liverpool's options to replace Virgil van Dijk while he recovers from his ACL injury

Thiago Alcantara, who injured a knee in a tackle which saw Everton's Richarlison sent off in Saturday's Merseyside derby, also did not train and is unlikely to play.

But in a spot of good news, Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Monday that Naby Keita could feature after he resumed training following a negative Covid-19 result. The 25-year-old had tested positive for the virus while on international duty with Guinea.

Image: Liverpool defender Joel Matip was injured in the 2-2 draw at Everton

In contrast, Ajax only injury worry ahead of the Group D opener. Forward Antony, who has scored three goals in five league matches, will miss the game with injury.

One man Liverpool will be wary of is former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic, who has had a direct hand in 13 goals in 18 Champions League appearances - the most of any Ajax player since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

How to follow

Opta stats

